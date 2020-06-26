Way back in February, Adele stopped all our hearts when she unofficially said her highly-anticipated album was due out this September. Well, like everything else these days, it’s been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Her manager has confirmed it. Sorry.

So in February, Adele officiated her best mate’s wedding. She also treated guests to a surprise performance and while she was on stage, she told the lucky buggers to “expect my album in September”.

Adele’s last album, 25, was released in 2015. This upcoming album will be her fourth.

But her manager, Jonathan Dickins, has confirmed the album’s release date has been delayed. In fact, according to Dickins, it isn’t quite ready yet either. Which is entirely fair, to be honest. Writing, recording, refining, and releasing an entire album during a pandemic is no easy feat.

“It isn’t coming in September, it’ll be ready when it’s ready,” Dickins told Music Week. “We’re all in the same boat, you’re doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops. It’ll come when it’s ready. I can’t put a date on that yet. We have music, but we’re still working.”

I don’t know about you lot, but that translates to 2021 to me. Probably mid to late 2021. We’ll keep you updated, either way.