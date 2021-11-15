After a six-year-long hiatus, Adele is finally back on our screens and the stage. To celebrate the release of her third studio album 30, the British singer-songwriter is having a cheeky chat with Oprah Winfrey and saying “Hello” to the world in a new concert special called One Night Only.

Want to know when and where to watch Adele’s One Night Only special in Australia? Scroll down, babes, scroll down.

What is Adele’s One Night Only?

One Night Only is a two-hour-long concert special starring Adele at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. It also features an interview with the queen of celebrity convos, Oprah Winfrey.

Aussies haven’t seen this woman live in concert since she was here in 2017, so this is the next best thing (for now). Plus, this gig marks the first time she’s performed songs from her new album 30. So, yeah, it’s a pretty big deal, babes.

According to a preview clip via the Los Angeles Times, Adele says we can expect to “hear a lot of older songs, and then four new songs”. It will “look really elegant” but also include “a load of filthy jokes”.

What will Adele chat about with Oprah Winfrey?

In the special, Adele will also sit down with Oprah Winfrey for a cheeky chat from her iconic rose garden. It’s the very same rose garden where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spilled some scathing hot tea about the British Royal Family.

That said, don’t go into this expecting a conversation as scathing as that interview. It’s most likely that Adele will talk about stories behind the album, her divorce to Simon Konecki – which heavily inspired 30 – raising her son as a single parent, and her weight loss journey.

Going through all that by herself really explains why the lyrics in her new song “Hold On” are so heartbreakingly raw and emotional.

For those that don’t know, in the song, Adele sings: “I’m such a mess. The harder that I try, I regress. I am my own worst enemy, right now I truly hate being me. Every day feels like the road I’m on might just open up and swallow me whole. How do I feel so mighty small when I’m struggling to feel at all.”

Oof. The moment this drops, I just know this will be at the top of my Spotify Wrapped in 2022.

In a preview clip from the special via CBS, Adele opened up about the lyrics.

“My friends would always say hold on when I would feel like how I’m feeling in the lyrics of the verse,” she revealed.

“It was just exhausting trying to keep going with it. It’s a process. The process of a divorce, the process of being a single parent, the process of not seeing your child every day wasn’t really a plan I had when I became a mum.

“The process of arriving for yourself every single day, turning up for yourself every single day, and still running a home, running a business. So many people know what I’m talking about and I feel like that as well. I juggle those things as well. I felt like not doing it anymore.”

EXCLUSIVE: In an exclusive clip from their wide-ranging interview, @Oprah asks @Adele about the “brutally honest” lyrics on her new song, “Hold On.” Adele told Oprah that her friends would tell her to “hold on” whenever she was “struggling.” pic.twitter.com/5BlG2ctZzF — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 12, 2021

When is Adele’s 2021 concert film?

Adele’s One Night Only premieres globally at 12:30pm AEST on Sunday, the 21st of November.

Where can I watch Adele’s One Night Only in Australia?

If you’re in Australia and want to watch Adele’s new special, you can find it on Channel 7.

While the special will premiere overseas at 12:30pm, you’ll have to wait till 7pm to catch it on the TV network or their video on demand service 7Plus around the same time.

Who attended Adele’s One Night Only?

According to the Los Angeles Times, a bunch of A-list celebs joined the crowd at Griffith Observatory to watch the One Night Only performance. They include Lizzo (!!!), NBA player Dwyane Wade, his partner and Bring It On star Gabrielle Union, and movie producer Tyler Perry.

I can’t wait to hear Lizzo cheering her girl on from the crowd and need a collab between them ASAP. Given that meme about Adele’s feud with Peppa Pig, I hope the cartoon British piglet makes a special appearance here, too.

Adele’s third studio album 30 releases on streaming services on the 19th of November. Again, you can catch her new special One Night Only on Channel 7 and 7Plus on Sunday, the 21st of November.