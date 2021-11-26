Matt Doran has publicly apologised to Adele, her fans, and Channel 7 viewers live on TV after that reportedly interview cock-up last week.

Speaking on Weekend Sunrise this morning, the TV show host said “I want to address something that I’d like to apologise for”.

“This is a story that has sparked from around the world a torrent of abuse and mockery and if I’m being honest with you, the bulk of this savaging I deserve and I totally own,” he said.

“To Adele, I say, I’d never have knowingly disrespected you to your work by deliberately not listening. I am so sorry.

“I also apologise to Adele’s Australian fans, and to you, our viewers, who through my error have been [unable to see] into her character.

“And to cite Adele, track 10, ‘Hold On’ – in the bridge after the second chorus you write that ‘[Sometimes forgiveness] is easiest in secret’. Sometimes forgiveness… I’m not expecting but I do owe you an apology.”

So there you have it. Whether Adele will ever actually see this is another thing entirely but good on Doran for publicly apologising.

Doran also clarified that he made “the terrible mistake” of assuming his team wouldn’t be receiving a preview of the album because the interview was being filmed before it released.

A day after he landed in London, however, he received an email with a link to the album. He stressed this fact almost to ease the claims he could’ve listened to the album while on his long flight to the UK.

He also claimed that the email did not mention Adele’s name so it was easy to miss.

“The genuine, dead-set, is that I missed it,” he said. “The most important email I’ve ever missed in my life.

Contrary to reports by The Daily Telegraph, Doran also said Adele didn’t walk out. Rather, “the interview itself ran overtime”.

“At least half of the interview focused squarely on the new music but I thought it was reductive to describe it as simply being about divorce.”

Doran continued to say that he and Adele spoke about empowerment, the “paradox that is being the world’s most famous artist but hating fame,” what it’s like to have a voice like Adele’s come out of your own mouth and how the relationship helped her repair her relationship with her late father.

“Throughout the 29 minutes, she was very funny and then raw,” he said.

“Adele was profound and then honest. Honest enough to describe her depression as ‘end-of-the-world stuff.’”

“But all that doesn’t matter because by missing the album link however I might try [to justify it], I’ve insulted Adele.

In case you missed it, last Sunday, The Daily Telegraph reported that the TV show host was suspended for two weeks after he was flown to London for an exclusive interview with Adele where he was forced to admit he hadn’t listened to the very album he was assigned to interview her about.

On the very same day that yarn was published, the presenter told audiences on TV he was a “monstrous fan” of the singer. Oof.