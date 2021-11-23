News that Sunrise reporter Matt Doran had cocked-up the one and only Adele interview Australia was offered made mass waves locally, but it hadn’t quite hit overseas yet… until last night, that is.

The cooked story has now made its way over to international waters and I’m not gonna sugarcoat it mates, it’s embarrassing as fuck for us.

First up, there’s a yarn from the BBC, a publication based in Adele’s native UK, which wrote that Matt had “bungled” the Adele interview.

Then there’s US publication Page Six which reported that Adele “walked out” of the interview upon Matt Doran admitting that he hadn’t listened to her new album 30.

“It left Australia ‘the only market in the world not to have a one-on-one with Adele’ to promote her album launch,” Page Six wrote, quoting a Seven insider.

The embarro blunder even made its way onto Pop Crave, a popular international Twitter page that shares trending celebrity news stories.

Reporter Matt Doran shuts down reports claiming @Adele walked out of their interview: "To suggest that Adele walked out—is incorrect. In fact, it ran well over time, & we had a great rapport. Adele was hilarious, engaging, generous, honest & profound” ????:https://t.co/KcCgzVI3Fz pic.twitter.com/NgPytIzhY9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 22, 2021

At the time of reporting, the tweet has been liked 1.4k times, which is a whole lot of eyes that have seen the yarn.

International spectators have been as critical of the incident as we have here in Australia and the tweets are aplenty.

I can’t decide if I wanna bury my head in the sand in embarrassment like an ostrich or laugh my bloody ass off.

I don't blame her for this at all. It's disrespectful and I cringe every time DJs thinks it's cool to not prepare for an artist interview when they have new music (ie – The Breakfast Club). https://t.co/QFFmdV9HDa — Nicolette Carney (@Miss_NicciC) November 22, 2021

Good.

Shame on him for not doing his homework prior to the interview. https://t.co/6rq7b1OBgB — FumzE (@Merbabe71) November 22, 2021

How do you book an interview with Adele and not do the bare minimum? https://t.co/2OEv6dMjG0 — Sango⚡️ (@Anansea_) November 22, 2021

Literally the basics https://t.co/S76pOLg7bV — Karabo Ledwaba (@AnElectricLady) November 22, 2021

whoever this lad is they have a great future in football "journalism" https://t.co/i8SaDtwvHC — a madman (@LordKabelo) November 22, 2021

even if we accept that he simply missed the email with the album in it, what did he think they were going to talk about then? https://t.co/UOl0yG6vZc — Tayyyy (@TaylaPinto) November 22, 2021

He’s going to get fired. You get on 23 hour flight with possible connections, coming from a region that had the album FIRST in the world and you don’t care to listen to the album??!! Are you mad? He is going to get fired. https://t.co/k15ckkBj8L — ‘ (@TshepoL_) November 22, 2021

Good cause why he wasting her time https://t.co/NDFjDKiJim — marco (@marcoromanoff) November 22, 2021

It’s not unfair, this is not a random news story her appearances are solely to talk about this new album, if you haven’t heard it you have nothing to talk to her about . https://t.co/sGYyAPaVTU — Thabang (@_thabang_m) November 22, 2021

Adele said don’t waste her fucking time https://t.co/QZF1XL0QGE — Fire Lord (@KingJxustin) November 22, 2021

I need more artist to start doing this it’s annoying when interviewers do the absolute bare minimum and rotate the same five questions all bc they’ve failed to even do their proper research on an artist. https://t.co/oAHHG8V7Ba — yan JIMIN WE LOVE YOU!! •᷄ɞ•᷅⁷ˣ (@taesbestie) November 22, 2021

As she should. Specially considering she doesn’t share anything about her personal life, so like she is there to 100% promote her music and u didn’t even listen to it? Yup time to dip????????‍♀️ https://t.co/jPMTklLnYZ — 🙂 AMA AOTY SWEEP???????? (@orangeguice__) November 22, 2021

Dude had basically an entire day free to educate his ass https://t.co/YVUl1rvXmx pic.twitter.com/mLBWD6lSq1 — ????K I R S T Y.CMᵒᵗ⁷⟭⟬ (@JKJeonEuphoria) November 22, 2021

I love this! ‘Cause what the fuck are we talking about? More artists need to do the same. https://t.co/qitiqolVma — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) November 22, 2021

Mf had one job — ????Devil’s Advocate????????????????????❌❌ (@AmesTheeHorse) November 22, 2021

He had time to listen. pic.twitter.com/RP2ZBT80N6 — Zach O'Connor (@Z_OC) November 22, 2021

A song about this will be released on her Deluxe — Gabe Roll (@Riel1) November 22, 2021

Matt Doran has since apologised for reportedly offending Adele, telling The Australian he is “mortified and unequivocally apologetic” over the almighty blunder.

He has confirmed rumours that an advanced copy was emailed to him, but he says he “somehow missed” it, calling it “the most important email I have ever missed”.

“When I sat down to interview Adele, I was totally unaware that I’d been emailed a preview of her unreleased album,” Doran said.

“I have since discovered it was sent to me as an ‘e card’ link, which I somehow missed upon landing in London. It was an oversight but NOT a deliberate snub. This is the most important email I have ever missed.”

Too true, mate. Too true.