Believe me when I say, I’ve been awaiting this announcement for years: Iconic kid’s book and TV series The Magic School Bus is copping a film reboot, with Elizabeth Banks playing the kooky Ms. Frizzle.

Inspired by the beloved book and ‘90s Scholastic Entertainment series, the Pitch Perfect star will portray the quirky and beloved science teacher, who takes her third grade students on outer-world field trips via her magic school bus.

“We are delighted to bring to life the iconic Ms. Frizzle and her zest for knowledge and adventure in a fresh new way that inspires the next generation of kids to explore science and supports the dedicated teachers who help make science real and accessible for young learners every day,” producer Iole Lucchese said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ms. Frizzle was famously voiced by Lily Tomlin during the animated series’ run from 1994 to 1997.