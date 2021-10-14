Hello from the other side because Grammy-winning singer Adele just revealed when we can catch her new album 30, AKA what will no doubt be one of the best albums of the decade.

In a post shared on Instagram this morning, the ‘Someone Like You’ songstress said the album is dropping on the 19th of November.

“I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly three years ago,” Adele said in a text slide from the post.

“Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly – willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.

“And so, I’m ready to finally put this album out.”

Back in 2019, the then 31-year-old split from her husband Simon Konecki after five years together. Speaking in a post celebrating her birthday at the time, Adele shut downs claims that her new album would be a breakup one because of it, calling fans who were banking on that idea “fucking savages”.

In retrospect, however, she admitted on Instagram that working on 30 has served as her “ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life”.

“When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice.

“Not to forget the one who’s wild and says, ‘It’s your Saturn return babes fuck it, you only live once.’ The friend who’d stay up all night and just hold my hand while I’d sob relentlessly not knowing why.

“The get-up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn’t want to go but just wanted to get me out of the house for some vitamin D. That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it actually was but that I should probably exercise some self-care.”

She continued: “And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I’d stopped checking in with them because I’d become so consumed by my own grief. I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it.”

Damn, where can we find one of those friends? Could have reallyyy used one of them in the last 18 months.

Earlier this month, fans spotted billboards teasing Adele’s new 30 album around the world, including one in Sydney.