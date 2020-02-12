This morning the tech world further embraced the growing resurgence of the noughties as it was announced at the annual Samsung Event that a flip phone was on its way.

Check out the swanky-looking thing below:

*Toy Story alien voice* woooooooooooow

The Galaxy Z Flip follows the revamped version of iconic noughties gadget, the Motorola Razr, complete with 12-megapixel wide-angle lens camera, 128GB of storage and 6.2-inch flexible OLED display with a resolution of 2142 x 876 pixels.

But with Apple churning out a new-and-improved iPhone faster than the person at the end of the first-day queue can get to the counter, why would we bother regressing to the phones that some of us had as our very first devices and other may not have even ever crossed paths with?

One word: Nostalgia.

Not only do flip phones remind us of a simpler time, but there’s a certain sass and panache that goes along with wielding one of these sleek devices and I’m not gonna lie, despite the AU$2699 price tag of the Razr, I’m low-key considering trading in my iPhone for a flip phone.

To back up my point, I’m gonna show you the pop culture moments that always make me crave the days of ending a conversation by firmly snapping my phone closed.

Hilary Duff cyber flirting with Chad Michael Murray, pre-dating apps (A Cinderella Story)

A Cinderella Story was the movie that made me realise it was time to break up with Nokia for good and begin my love affair with a flip phone.

Especially if it meant I was likely to connect with Chad Michael Murray using the device.

Even when Sam (Hilary Duff) had lost her dad, had a shitty job, and got yelled at on the daily by her evil stepmother / sisters, she still managed to be all giddy every time she was on her metallic blue Samsung flip phone.

I’d absolutely trade in my iPhone for that thing – I don’t even care that it has those old school keyboards with three letters per key and therefore takes a century to send a text (especially when you’re telling someone off).

Shortly I’ll be sending out a petition to have Samsung bring out the model that helps you get with Chad Michael Murray. Pls sign!

Miranda Priestly. Full fkn stop. (The Devil Wears Prada)

Motorola forked out a whole lot of dough to promote the Razr when it was first released, so ya see it in loads of shows and flicks in the mid-to-late noughties, but none of its fictional owners made me want it more than Miranda Priestley (Meryl Streep) in the The Devil Wears Prada.

Every time she snapped it shut after barking orders at her minions, I wished I could have even an ounce of her sass.

Yes, it is my contention that Miranda Priestly forever imbued the Motorola Razr with her powerful, formidable, “That is all” energy.

So when it was time to part ways with the Nokia in favour of a Motorola Razr, most punters were faced with the Sophie’s Choice-level decision (catch my Meryl reference) of which colour to get: black, silver or pink.

Only, the question wasn’t so tough for me, ‘coz having seen Miranda wield the silver, I knew I had to have it.

I do believe it is the period of time in which I used the Motorola Razr daily (including being woken up by my ‘Glamorous’ by Fergie alarm tone) that made me into the spicy binch that I am today.

14-year-old me skipping class to invent the mirror selfie

Adele’s strangely out of place but ultra sassy flip phone in the ‘Hello’ vid

Why, for the love of god, did Adele have a flip phone in the music video for 2015 song, ‘Hello’?

We may never know.

But what I do know is that I wanna get my hands on one of those things.

I mean, I doubt she’d be able to pull off quite as much post-breakup angst with a basic-ass iPhone, right?

OH MY GOD, IT’S A FLIP PHONE! (Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion)

I’m 1000% going to my 10-year reunion this year with a flip phone… potentially with the very same Razr I had in school, if I can find the damn thing in the rubble of my youth.

Carrie’s pink, sparkly, duct-taped flip phone (Sex & the City movie)

By the time the Sex & The City movie had come out, everyone had moved on from flip phones to iPhones (the wealthier among us, anyway).

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), however? Well, the writers felt that as a lover of the classics, our girl would’ve clung to her vintage pink phone, and so they covered it in duct tape to signify that it was old and falling apart, but she still kept it.

So when Big (Chris Noth) didn’t show up to their wedding, she asked to borrow someone’s phone and first Samantha (Kim Cattrall) hands her an iPhone, to which Carrie quips: “I don’t know how to use this.”

And even when she launched her iconic flip phone into the water and later needs to “rejoin the world”, as Saint Louise from St Louis (Jennifer Hudson) put it, she still opted for a flip phone, albeit an updated one with a 347 area code.