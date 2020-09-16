Australia’s most talked-about social experiment, Married at First Sight, is now confirmed to be returning for its eighth season in 2021, so here’s all the tea we know about the brand new season so far.

In 2021, Married at First Sight, or as the locals call it, MAFS, will be welcoming Alessandra Rampolla, a certified clinical sexologist with over 20 years’ experience, to join mainstay experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling.

20 new singles will be heading towards our screens, making for 10 ‘perfect’ matches ready to wrestle with love for our entertainment.

A Nine executive said at Nine’s Upfronts that the “zoom casting process uncovered the most genuine cast yet, making sure next year more than ever, is about finding love, not fame,” which is something to definitely get excited about.

Seeing and she’s the newest expert on the panel, here is what we know about Alessandra so far.

Alessandra began her career as a clinical sexologist counselling individuals and couples. She was educated in the United States, has a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy, and holds a number of other degrees and certifications.

I don’t know about you, but that sounds like some spicy qualifications to me bb.

“I am thrilled to be joining John and Mel in Australia’s biggest social experiment,” says Alessandra. “With my particular expertise, I hope to contribute to the complex mix of components that ensure marriages not only work but thrive in the long haul.

“One of my strongest core beliefs is that sexual expression and compatibility are vital in building, nourishing and maintaining healthy romantic relationships, and it is my pleasure to help guide our participants in balancing this important factor in their brave quest for love.”

Season eight of MAFS is geared to be jam-packed with the weddings, honeymoons and heated dinner parties that we’ve grown to love from the show, as well as even more commitment ceremonies that will keep us on the edge of our seats.

And the news of a brand new season means that all of those rumours about a MAFS All-Stars are sadly, false. However, this does mean that instead of gawking our eyes at old faces, we get to fall in love with 20 brand new newlyweds, which tbh is more exciting.

Aside from MAFS, Nine will also welcome the return of MAFS (of course), Love Island Australia, LEGO Masters, The Block, Beauty and the Geek, Australian Ninja Warrior, and Travel Guides.

Married at First Sight is produced by Endemol Shine Australia for Nine.