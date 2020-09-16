Married At First Sight star Michael Goonan has shared shocking footage to his Instagram Story where he hits a friend and stalks an innocent bystander.

In the videos, as shared by popular podcast So Dramatic!, Goonan writes, “Wait ’til the end, quiet nights are always the worst.”

He tells his followers that he’s gone to a bar after work, where he met a guy named Riley, who he describes as “the biggest dick on the fucking planet.”

As he’s taking the video, the guy hits him in the face, and he retaliates by hitting him back even harder.

“Actually punched me in the cheek… slap a man into sense,” he captioned the video.

“Ps this video is 100% real – bloke stalked me after first video.”

In a subsequent Instagram Story, he follows a woman down the street in a video captioned: “Sorry, I was bored.”

“What happened?” he asks the woman as she continues walking. He then asks what she’s got in her hand, then when he notices it’s a packet of chips, he says, “Can I have a chip?”

She passes him the packet, and he continues to stalk her, even though she asks him to “get the camera out of my face.”

“Sweet, scored some chips. What’s your name?” he asks her.

In the next video, captioned “oops”, he continues to follow her so he can “give [her] chips back.”

“I don’t care, I didn’t pay for them,” she shouts as she enters a Subway restaurant to get away from him.

“Don’t go into Subway, it’s not open,” he says as he follows her into the store. She walks back out, concealing her face and says, “Fuck off, I told you to throw them in the bin. Do you know it’s illegal to-” it then cuts off as she charges at him.

In the next video, his screen is cracked, presumably as a result of the altercation.

“Karms is a bitch… Chick caught me, grabbed my phone and smashed it,” he wrote. “Things I do to entertain you lot,” he added with a laughing emoji.

His actions have been slammed as “disgusting” and “absolutely fucked up” by other Instagram users.

“And he wonders why his relationships don’t last,” one person said.

The Instagram Stories are no longer available on his page and he has yet to comment on the incident.

Michael Goonan starred on the 2020 season of Married At First Sight. He split up with fellow MAFS star KC Osborne two months ago.