Married At First Sight star KC Osborne, who is in the midst of a painfully public breakup from Michael Goonan, has asked fans to pls stop sending her footage of her ex with his new woman.

KC, who last week announced her split from Michael after five months of dating, took to her IG Story to ask fans to kindly refrain from forwarding on the video of Michael spending time with his rumoured new missus.

She said:

“I woke up to messages of what Michael was doing last night… Guys I don’t care to see it. We broke up.”

Head here to see said vid.

Daily Mail Australia reached out to the woman who shared the vid and she claimed that she and Goonan are nothing more than mates.

KC went on to say that everyone “handles heartbreak different” but she needs to move on from their split.

“We all handle heart breaks different. I gave that relationship my heart and soul. I said I was not going to talk about it but every weekend I don’t want to be getting sent all his videos… We are done,” she said.

She added: “Is my heart hurting. Yes. Like you wouldn’t believe. I still wish the best for him and however he handles this breakup is his choice.”

Meanwhile Michael’s mate said she’s “empathetic towards KC” but insists that she and Michael are simply friends and that she is currently doing some legal work for him.

“I am extremely empathetic towards KC as I know she must be hurting like crazy. Her messages to me demonstrate that,” she said.

“My post was not meant to hurt anyone. Michael and I shared a bottle of red and I know now I shouldn’t have posted those videos.”

She added: “They have been misconstrued and believe me, I’ve woken up to many trolls in my DM’s. It’s not a nice feeling. I wish nothing but the best for KC.”

She also said that Michael and KC “had a lot of differences and Michael wants to lay low.”

“Being in a public relationship puts a lot of pressure on people,” she said.

KC Osborne was paired with Drew Brody on this year’s MAFS, while Michael Goonan was matched with Stacey Hampton, until they switched partners… before switching each other out again.