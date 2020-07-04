Married At First Sight couple KC Osborne and Michael Goonan have broken up, with KC herself announcing the news in an Instagram post and spilling some potential tea in the process.

Taking to social media overnight, Osborne said:

“It hurts my heart to write this, but I want it to come from my mouth before it can be twisted by the media or anyone. It is with sadness that I have chosen to end my relationship with Michael. It’s been almost five months, and a relationship that I will always hold in my heart. Michael became my best friend, and five months felt like a lifetime while isolating.”

While the MAFS star did not directly say why she chose to end things with Goonan, she did offer a very mildly spicy morsel of info, saying:

“I packed my bags and moved in with him with hopes this would be my forever. It’s not my place to talk personally about Michael, however I do hope Michael makes some changes, as I will always believe in his potential and wish blessings on his life.”

It’s not clear what she meant by “changes” and Goonan has yet to make a statement on his own Instagram, but we’re not not intrigued as to where this might go.

The MAFS couple confirmed their relationship back in April, after both had split with the spouses from the show. Addressing this aspect of things, Osborne said:

“For those who have continually trolled me and trashed me and said I broke girl code … we were caught up in a TV show, so many things happened that you guys don’t see. Both our ‘marriages’ ended way before we had got together and (neither) of us were going to get back with our partners.”

She continued: