My favourite thing ever ever ever on this whole entire planet is when former reality stars come forward with tea about the show they were on.

And lucky for me, and people who share this love, it happens all the friggen’ time.

Two reality stars, one from The Bachelor and one from Married At First Sight, recently took part in an interview with YouTuber Chrissie Swaddling.

Mel Lucarelli, who starred in MAFS 2019, revealed that producers would ask the contestants a bunch of questions and then pick and choose what works best for the final edit.

“Say you have a fight with your partner,” she said. “Not only is the fight going on but then the producers will ask you 100 questions about the fight straight after.”

“Then, later on they’ll ask you again, then the next day they bring it up again. And then if you’re not answering what they want, then they just ask it in another way and I noticed a lot of my stuff, sentences were put together from different days.”

Former Bachelor contestant Monique Morley, who appeared on Matt Agnew’s season, agreed with Mel’s statement and provided a hypothetical example of how the producers would manipulate what they said.

“My mother, say she breaks my foot. I’ll be like, ‘Oh my god, my mum broke my foot!'” she said.

“If they ask you it every single day for five days straight, eventually you’ll be like, ‘Oh, my mum broke my foot,'” she added.

“So then it’ll be like, ‘Oh, she doesn’t care’, when instead [producers] are going to pick an example of when I’m either emotional or non-emotional.”

