A MAFS Spinoff Series Is Coming That’ll Share Behind-The-Scenes Tea From Past Seasons

The bane of my bain-marie. My mortal enemy. Married At First Sight (MAFS) is getting another bloody spin-off series, and please, can someone get me off this reality TV ride?

In case you’ve never heard of MAFS, it is a reality TV show that’s been presented as a social experiment.

Basically, a bunch of singles — who are supposedly looking for love and not fame — agree to get married to people they’ve never met. They’re then observed by the relationship experts (and the whole nation) and put through multiple tasks to test their compatibility. Each week, there’s a commitment ceremony where the contestants choose to “stay” or “leave” the experiment.

I’m not going to lie; a lot of iconic Aussie reality TV moments have been birthed from this show, and some people have stayed together, like this year’s Ollie Skelton and Tahnee Cook. But boy, oh boy, it has its toxic moments. I’m looking at you, Harrison Boon.

On Thursday, Nine announced a spin-off series titled MAFS Diaries with John Aiken to celebrate 10 seasons of the show. If you don’t know who Aiken is, he is one of the beloved relationship experts who’s supposed to guide these cooked contestants through their marriages.

According to a media release from the network, the digital-exclusive series (only available on nine.com) will follow Aiken and his most “candid memories” of the ground-breaking social experiment.

“Each episode will delve into a different season, rekindling cherished memories and reminding viewers why they fell in love with the show in the first place,” Nine said.

As much as I bloody dislike this show — no offence to the fans — I think this little series will be a bit bearable since it’s all about Aiken and his professional thoughts on people’s relationships. Daddy Aiken and big brain thoughts. I like it.

If you’re someone who needs to quickly catch up before the 2024 season starts, MAFS Diaries is perfect because, as mentioned previously, this expert is going through each season.

“I’m delighted to be sharing my Married At First Sight memories with viewers. MAFS has had a long history with many memorable couples and I’m looking forward to taking a deep dive into each season of the show,” Aiken said.

Fingers crossed, Aiken doesn’t hold back and goes in on the couples and individuals who really needed a big talking too….

*cough* All the MAFS villains. *cough*

The first episode of MAFS Diaries with John Aiken is out now on the Nine website, with new episodes on Thursdays.

Image source: Nine / Married At First Sight