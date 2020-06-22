Thanks for signing up!

Last week, reality TV golden couple Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago of Too Hot To Handle fame shared brutal YouTube videos, revealing their year-long romance had reached an untimely end.

Now, another contestant from the Netflix dating show has spilled spicy tea about the pair, claiming the relationship was all about that clout (I know, I hate the word too – but there’s no way around it in this instance, I’m afraid).