Last week, reality TV golden couple Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago of Too Hot To Handle fame shared brutal YouTube videos, revealing their year-long romance had reached an untimely end.
Now, another contestant from the Netflix dating show has spilled spicy tea about the pair, claiming the relationship was all about that clout (I know, I hate the word too – but there’s no way around it in this instance, I’m afraid).
“Everything he does in life is to benefit himself,” she added.
She concluded by saying that she and Francesca are still super tight and the pair plan to move in together and “live our best life” soon. Bless.
