Get ready to feel painfully single because it looks like Too Hot To Handle stars Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago are engaged after just a few months of dating.

What we know for sure is that Harry popped the question over Zoom call during the reunion. However, he did “propose” over Zoom call with a fucking Ring Pop, so this might not be an official engagement, yet.

“I should have rehearsed this,” Jowsey said as he proposed with the Ring Pop. “I just want to say you’ve absolutely changed my life. I love you so much and I can’t wait to spend forever with you…”Do you wanna do this thing? Do you want to get married?”

After what felt like an eternity, Francesca replied:

“Harry knows I want to marry him, so yes, of course.”

There’s a very strong possibility that this “proposal” is some sort of inside joke between the couple because Harry joked to Cosmopolitan on April 17 that he and Francesca were already betrothed. During the interview, Francesca quickly clarified that they’re not *actually* engaged, but this made it pretty clear that Harry isn’t scared of making a marriage joke.

But seriously, can we refrain from joking about proposals/weddings/breakups? 2020 has been a tough year and honestly, I’m not sure my heart can handle this anymore. I simply must know if they’re engaged.

Since the time we saw them on the show, the couple have been together, broken up for eight months, then gotten back together. So after just four months of dating and a reality TV stint, it would be pretty wild for Harry to pop the question. But hey, stranger things have *definitely* happened.