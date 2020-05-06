Too Hot To Handle star Chloe Veitch has unveiled a suss detail about the timeline of Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago’s relationship.

Veitch has revealed Jowsey had a ‘secret girlfriend’ between filming the Netflix series and getting back together with Farago, amid the pair’s IG post where they told the world they’re still together.

The reality star told Daily Mail Australia that Harry had a fling with former Australia’s Next Top Model star Annelese Milton in late 2019, meaning he didn’t get with Francesca right after after the show.

Meanwhile another source claims Harry flew out the model to Los Angeles from her base in Australia in late 2019 immediately after leaving Too Hot To Handle, which indicates that he must’ve had his eye on her.

Pictures on his social media at the time showed the pair looking intimate, while sharing a kiss.

Although the photos have since been deleted (which is also hella suss), a photo obtained by DM of Harry and Annelese at popular LA burger joint, In-N-Out Burger show them looking very loved up.

This photo was also re-shared by a fan account in October 2019, which Harry ‘liked’ and commented on with heart emojis.

The model’s social media account has since been stripped of any mention of Harry, but ‘likes’ from him and his sunglasses brand Kensington remain on her racy photos despite the pair no longer following each other.

