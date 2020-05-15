Thanks for signing up!

‘Ave a seat, Kim Kardashian. Too Hot To Handle couple Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago have been dubbed ‘Instagram’s hottest couple’ after breaking the internet with a naked couple selfie.

In the piccy, a very lucky Harry rests his head on the bare back of his reality TV missus and her butt is also out there for the world to see and enjoy.

Check it:

“-$20,000,” he captioned the pic.

The loved-up couple continued the banter in the comments.

Observe:

The pair confirmed they’re still together one year after filming the Netflix reality show by sharing a cutesy vid.

They don’t just do thirst posts, ya know?