In news that truly has made my day, Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe Veitch has gone on a romantic iso date with none other than Love Island Australia’s Matt Zukowski. And now they simply must have reality TV babies.

In case you’ve forgotten (lol don’t we all as soon as a reality show finishes), Chloe Vetich was the stand-out star of Too Hot To Handle, equal parts funny and angelic. She didn’t find love on the show, but she DID make it to the finale because she ~worked on herself~.

On Love Island Australia, Matt Zukowski famously ended the show loved up with Cartier Surjan, but sadly they split shortly after the series finished. They even had a v. public argument at the races, lol.

Anyway, both Chloe and Matt were single and ready to mingle, so Fox FM’s Fifi, Fev & Byron decided to try setting them up – virtually.

Yep, the guys surprised Chloe and Matt with a Zoom date, and apparently it went REALLY well. Like, so well they ended up following each other on Instagram.

Everyone knows an IG follow is basically the dating green light, folks.

Not only have they been following each other ever since, they’re apparently CHATTING.

Come on, that basically means Chloe & Matt are married now, right?