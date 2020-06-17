Looks like the ~romance~ between Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey was too hot to handle, ‘cos apparently the pair have called it quits.

As you may have guessed from my awful pun, the pair starred on the Netflix dating series Too Hot To Handle and recently got engaged.

Francesca broke the news to fans in a spicy YouTube video.

“Harry and I are not together anymore. He decided to break up with me because he couldn’t do long-distance anymore. I obviously was heartbroken. I did everything I could,” the 26-year-old shared.

According to Francesca, they called it quits during their recent trip to Los Angeles, where Haz had relocated from his native Australia. Francesca, who also had plans to move to L.A. from Vancouver to be with Harry, said she initially wasn’t convinced their relationship was completely done.

“I didn’t even want to tell my friends because I genuinely thought that we were going through a rocky period and we were going to figure it out,” she added.

“Couples fight and you go through arguments,” she shared in the video. “We would argue every now and then, but it was never for me relationship ending. And I think for him, small, little things ended up turning into relationship ending arguments.”

While she didn’t provide specific deets, she did allude to certain “rumours” about Harry having played a factor in their breakup.

“There was a lot of rumours that came up that turned out to be true. I was getting sent a lot of screenshots and messages. I didn’t want to believe it because how could you have a wedding ring folder with someone, and how could you propose to someone, but you’re also saying I can’t be with you because of the distance. It makes me feel like I was being played.”

“For me,” Francesca added, “I would have stuck by this person no matter what. Through all the fights and everything I would have never given up, but it wasn’t reciprocated. He was moving on, and he is moving on and I need to do the same.”

Back in May, Harry proposed to Francesca over Zoom during a Too Hot To Handle reunion special. The bride-to-be would later clarify in an interview, "Everyone's been, are you engaged… Like I asked him, 'Are we engaged?' And he's like, 'I asked you to marry me.' So I don't know, like, I think it definitely needs to be done in person. In like a proper proposal. So as of right now, no, we're not engaged." After production on Too Hot To Handle wrapped in April 2019, Francesca and Harry decided to go their separate ways, only to reconcile a short time later.