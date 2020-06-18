Yesterday, Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago dropped a wild tell-all YouTube video, revealing her fiancé Harry Jowsey had split up with her.

In the video, she claimed he ended their one-year relationship during their recent trip to Los Angeles.

“Couples fight and you go through arguments,” she shared in the video. “We would argue every now and then, but it was never for me relationship ending. And I think for him, small, little things ended up turning into relationship ending arguments.”

She also alluded to certain “rumours” that led to the downfall of their relationship.

“There was a lot of rumours that came up that turned out to be true. I was getting sent a lot of screenshots and messages. I didn’t want to believe it because how could you have a wedding ring folder with someone, and how could you propose to someone, but you’re also saying I can’t be with you because of the distance. It makes me feel like I was being played.”

“For me,” Francesca added, “I would have stuck by this person no matter what. Through all the fights and everything I would have never given up, but it wasn’t reciprocated. He was moving on, and he is moving on and I need to do the same.”

Like clockwork, Harry has now released his own tell-all YouTube video called ‘I broke up with her,’ where he admitted he was “taking ownership” of his choices.

“You can literally go back and watch the show and you will see how infatuated I am by Francesca,” he said. “I was so in love and I was so drawn to her and my eyes have never been for anyone but Francesca.”

After facing a “very dark point” in his life when filming of the series wrapped, the pair put their relationship on hold — but eventually decided to give their love a second chance.

“I saw Francesca and I remember holding her … and I could feel how much she still loved me and I just didn’t have that feeling anymore,” he said of their first breakup, becoming emotional as he spoke. “But … I didn’t want to let go because I knew what we had was super, super rare.”

He went on to say that he’ll “always gonna have a soft spot in my heart for her”, bless.

“To find what we had on a reality TV show in the most insane experience to being told that it has to be completely private for like a year and then to have that relationship suddenly super public and a lot of pressure and a lot of eyes and a lot of people focused on your every move … I’m always gonna have a soft spot in my heart for her,” he said.

Jowsey also insisted that he “never lied” about anything before their split. “There is literally nothing to hide and I’m an open book. I’m open and transparent about everything,” he claimed.

“When we were together, we were always on edge, always. We would have the highest highs — the best highs, like, the happiest moments of my entire life were with her. But when things were bad, they were really bad. So every time we would fight, it would just be the worst and most depressed times in my entire life.”

“I don’t want anyone to pick sides, I don’t want anyone to attack one person or say this or that,” he concluded. “I just had to end it because number one, I knew that if I continued to be with Francesca, it would end up with her being seriously heartbroken or me continuing to be seriously depressed in the relationship. She’s a wonderful person, she’s so gorgeous and everyone’s right. She’s well and truly out of my league. She’s a superstar and I’m so proud of her.”

The pair’s rep confirmed the split to Us Weekly with the following statement: “While Francesca and Harry have ended their relationship, they will always be grateful for the love and experiences they shared together. They’ve grown immensely over the past two years and are deeply thankful for the outpouring of love and support they’ve received from all of you. They appreciate you and are looking forward to connecting with you as they enter their next chapter.”

