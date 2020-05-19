It’s not looking good for Jay Cutler as even more folks have just come out of the woodwork to blast him and state that his ex Kristin Cavallari is “better off” without him.

It is, of course, goss lover Spencer Pratt who told the world via his podcast The Speidi Podcast that he’s “excited” about Kristin’s next chapter without Jay.

On Monday’s ep, Pratt, along with wife Heidi Montag and fellow The Hills star Audrina Patridge, opened up about Cavallari’s divorce from Cutler, saying the Uncommon James founder is “better off.”

“I think Kristin is going to be better off and I’m excited for her new chapter,” savage Pratt said. “Hopefully on The Hills, you know, dating.”

Montag agreed with her hubby’s sentiment, “She is one of the most resilient, awesome, powerful women,” she added.

Audrina Patridge told the Pratts that Kristin is “a tough girl” and revealed they spoke “three weeks ago when [the separation news] first all came out.”

“She just needs time to process and heal,” the 35-year-old Prey Swim designer – who divorced Corey Bohan in 2017 – explained.

“It’s literally, almost like mourning a death, going through a divorce. There’s highs and lows of fighting and being so sad and thinking, ‘Did I do the right thing?’ It’s like an emotional roller coaster.”

In April, Cavallari, 33, and Cutler, 37, announced they were divorcing after seven years of marriage. The weeks following saw spicy court docs revealed, indicating the pair’s split was much less amicable than they led us to believe in the initial Instagram post.

Most recently, Cavallari broke her silence during an Instagram Live, revealing that she and her kids have been living with her best mate.

In the aforementioned court documents, Cavallari previously claimed Cutler was attempting to bar her from purchasing a new property.

Cavallari says Cutler told her “his attorney was going to tell their business manager to not release the funds,” which she claims is Cutler’s idea of “punishing her for not accepting his offer” of a settlement, according to the filing.

The Laguna Beach star insisted she “has the necessary resources” to buy a property in Franklin, Tennessee “in cash” and signed a contract for the home on April 27. But the next day, according to the filing, Cutler “attempted to intimidate” her “into accepting his parenting plan,” telling her he would block her access to the money and refusing move out of their current house unless she agreed to his requests.

It’s unknown what happened next, but based on this Insta Live, it’s clear that the three kids Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor are with Kristin and she’s living with her best mate, rather than in the aforementioned home she was eyeing.