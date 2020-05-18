On April 24, reality star Kristin Cavallari filed her divorce papers, just three days after her ex Jay Cutler filed his and cited their date of separation as April 7.

Now, Cavallari has broken her silence during an Instagram Live, revealing spicy deets that fans have been dying to know.

During the Live, Kristin admitted she hasn’t yet returned to her family home in Nashville since she and Jay got back from that ill-fated trip to the Bahamas on April 7.

She told her stylist, “[My best friend Justin Anderson and I] have been together for the entire quarantine time—literally from day one.”

In leaked court documents, Cavallari previously claimed Cutler was attempting to bar her from purchasing a new property.

Cavallari says Cutler told her “his attorney was going to tell their business manager to not release the funds,” which she claims is Cutler’s idea of “punishing her for not accepting his offer” of a settlement, according to the filing.

The Laguna Beach star insisted she “has the necessary resources” to buy a property in Franklin, Tennessee “in cash” and signed a contract for the home on April 27. But the next day, according to the filing, Cutler “attempted to intimidate” her “into accepting his parenting plan,” telling her he would block her access to the money and refusing move out of their current house unless she agreed to his requests.

It’s unknown what happened next, but based on this Insta Live, it’s clear that the three kids Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor are with Kristin and she’s living with her best mate, rather than in the aforementioned home she was eyeing.

Kristin admitted that going through a divorce and having to care for three young kiddies during quarantine has obviously been a difficult task.

She said, “We’ve maxed out every creative idea” adding, “I will tell you, the no school thing is tough. With the boys, Jaxon will not listen to me. He refuses to do work.”

She went on to say she doesn’t have the energy to fight them on completing their schoolwork and that “everyone’s going a little stir-crazy because we really can‘t go anywhere.”

Cavallari also discussed her personal routine, her 5 a.m. workouts went out the window a long time ago. “I haven’t set an alarm since all of this has been going on,” she said. “It’s going to be really hard for me to get back into it.”

Adding that she’s “been trying to really enjoy that time with my kids.”