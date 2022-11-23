The very first season of The Challenge Australia is well underway and it certainly hasn’t been short of drama, on the show and IRL.

The latest scandal involves the supposed winner of the show leaking weeks before the show is set to end.

Loose-lipped insiders have spilled to Daily Mail Australia that The Bachelor icon Kiki Morris and Australian Ninja Warrior finalist Troy Cullen win the competition, and each take home $100,000 in prize money.

“The Challenge cast members have been sworn to secrecy, but everyone is so proud of Kiki,” the insider told Daily Mail Australia.

“Kiki went on the show to prove she’s not just a pretty face, and she did it.”

The outlet pointed out that another ‘yuge clue that points to those two being the winners is the fact that they have the largest gaps between social media posts during the duration of filming.

Other contestants were out here posting on Instagram between July and October while Kiki and Troy were unusually quiet.

Remember how I said there’s been lots of drama on the set?

Let’s delve into that, shall we?

An insider previously claimed that producers were genuinely shocked by the amount of drama that was going down so they staged an “executive intervention” to tell contestants to calm the fuck down.

“It was the first time anything like that had to be done,” an insider told The Herald Sun.

Meanwhile another insider told Daily Mail Australia that producers were pissed that the contestants went in with a “plan of attack” and formed rivalries beforehand.

“It started on the plane over,” the source said.

“Cyrell Paule was already beefing with Grant Crapp about a promise he’d made to her before filming.

“Jessica Brody and Ciarran Stott were eying each other off, too.”

It was first revealed that there was some spicy shit going down on set when an insider told Daily Mail Australia that Konrad Bień-Stephen hooked up with fellow ex-Bachie star Megan Marx on the first night of filming. Thus revealing that his relationship with Abbie Chatfield was donezo.

“Oh my gosh! The drama is insane,” the source revealed shortly after filming on The Challenge kicked off.

“It was extremely awkward, because he was all over her the second we started filming. It was like he was trying to make Brooke [Blurton] jealous because she was there too.”

They added, “There’s a lot of drama. People who are in serious relationships are rooting other people in a space of two or three days.

“The way they were telling us they were in love with their partners, and they can’t think of anyone else but them… it’s crazy.”

Even though the ending has essentially been spoiled, I implore you to continue watching The Challenge Australia for the abject chaos, if nothing else.