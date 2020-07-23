Bachelor In Paradise fave Ciarran Stott may or may not have dropped ‘yuge spoiler about who he ends up with in the new season of the show.

Daily Mail Australia has obtained pics of Ciarran emerging from Bachie star Kiki Morris’ house in Sydney’s inner east wearing just a towel.

Catch the pics here.

Kiki, who appeared on Richie Strahan’s season of The Bachelor in 2016, will soon debut on Bachelor in Paradise as an intruder.

The pair have been linked since December last year when they were spotted on each other’s Instas. Although Ciarran has had quite a few propositions on Bachelor In Paradise, it would appear that Kiki is the gal he ends up with.

Bachelor In Paradise continues Sunday at 7:30pm on Channel 10.