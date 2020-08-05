Thanks for signing up!

The penultimate Bachelor in Paradise episode has come and gone, but not without a glorious showdown between Ciarran, Kiki and her mother. (More on that later.)

Tonight, we were gifted 90 minutes of pure voyeuristic bliss, as the casts’ loved ones came onto the show and grilled the shit out of the respective partners. Like, seriously, the parents, grandparents and mates didn’t hold back, and it made for some awkward (and ultimately addictive) viewing. Popcorn was devoured.

For the TL;DR version, Brittany and Jackson decided to leave, a few L-bombs were dropped – ahem, Alisha, Glen, Mary and Conor – and Kiki’s mum tore Ciarran to fucking shreds. This then led to Kiki calling Ciarran out for being disingenuous. For the full lowdown, head on over to the episode recap here.

It’s now time to dive into Twitter’s best reactions. Behold, tonight’s greatest reactions, which – let’s be honest – predominantly revolve around Kiki and her mother giving Ciarran a rightful grilling.

Mary has literally been glowing ever since she met Conor and i’m so happy for her #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/EUk1kRFLvt — alysha (@intosneedy) August 5, 2020

The fact that I'm tearing up seeing an interracial couple and how welcoming Connor's mother is towards Mary is proof in the pudding of how rare this occasion is. We've never had a poc person make it so far and that's ridiculous. #BachelorInParadiseAU — Anh Bach (@anhbach_) August 5, 2020

Ciarran: "I have been honest the entire time – I am the most honest person in the entire paradise" Kiki's mum, Renee's Grandparents, Steve the Human Lie Detector… everyone else: #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/YH5jRLyXIZ — Simone (@Sim_oneL) August 5, 2020

Australia just simultaneously fell in love with Kiki's sassy Mum #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/OMjI8t6cp3 — Bobby Bandog (@BandogBobby) August 5, 2020

Anyone calling Ciarran out on his shitty, toxic behaviour

Ciarran: #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/3lYYXMNwXL — Arianne Rich (@ariannerrich) August 5, 2020

Me listening to Kiki's mum take down toxic dollar store draco malfoy #bachelorinparadiseau pic.twitter.com/zyYmfeSeDn — bethany ???? (@bmj_br) August 5, 2020

Kiki’s mum giving off strong Mrs Weasley vibes and we have no choice but to stan #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/5qRc5LdfHH — Jerome Doraisamy (@JeromeDoraisamy) August 5, 2020

Snaps for Mrs Kiki for saying what we've all been dying to #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/BjXGk2oSnj — Lara Chan-Baker (@larachanbaker) August 5, 2020

i can't believe i thought kiki already knew about the abbie and renee stuff #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/gLdz4Zz5DC — Andrea (@bethwoodvilles) August 5, 2020

The editors when Cirrian said he didn’t sleep with Abbie or Renee #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/XOcsIKCeKt — Weslee #TeamDani (@WSpark98NZ) August 5, 2020

Kiki finally seeing ciarran for who he really is ???????????? #BachelorInParadiseAU — ???????????????? ???????????????????? (????????????) (@Kazza169) August 5, 2020

KiKi: “I just feel like women might be disposable to you, Ciarran?” Australia: #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/XKF04sQ1ih — Niccy T (@NicReality) August 5, 2020

Okay new plan: dating show where Alisha and Kiki's mothers are the judges/matchmakers?!#BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/szvHqXGb7v — Bethany Nevile (@beffyn101) August 5, 2020

One more episode to go. The finish line is in sight, my dear friends.

Now, if you don’t mind, I need a moment to cool down following the brilliant savagery that was Kiki’s mum.