Just when you thought you’d never have to endure old mate Ciarran Stott on your screen again, a new reality show has apparently cast him! The shitshow is called The Challenge Australia and it’s recruited several Aussie reality stars.

The competition show is basically a cross between Survivor and Ninja Warrior.

It pits its contestants against each other, having them take part in wild challenges with the hope of winning $1 million.

According to So Dramatic!, the Aussie reality stars competing alongside root rat Ciarran are MAFS bride Cyrell Paule and Love Island Australia bloke Grant Crapp.

To get a sense of what the show is all about, have a watch of the U.S. version’s trailer below:

Not sure when the Aussie one is dropping, but watch this space!

Old mate Ciarran has really been doing the rounds in the reality TV circuit, hasn’t he?

After cursing our screens on The Bachelorette Australia and Bachelor In Paradise, he then yeeted himself to Sweden to star in the Swedish Bachelorette and he caused a helluva lot of drama over there.

And get this, there’s a red hot rumour that he might also be starring in the 2023 season of Survivor Australia titled Heroes v Villains.

According to the goss mongers at the So Dramatic! podcast, Ciarran has been approached to star in the new season.

Hypothetically, he would join returning Survivor stars Kristie Bennett (2016), Shaun Hampson (2019), Nina Twine (2022), Jordie Hansen (2022), George Mladenov AKA George from Bankstown (2019) and Shonee Fairfax (2018/2020).

No idea why Survivor producers have their eyes on Ciarran for the show but then again he’s brought big ratings to two (2) Ten shows now so it kinda makes sense that they’d wanna bring him back.

Everyone loves a hate watch!

Stay tuned for more tea on the upcoming Aussie reality shows.