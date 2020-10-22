Thanks for signing up!

The Bachelorette content was popping off on Twitter tonight, and it looks like things might finally start getting exciting and actually be watchable. Elly and Becky went on an awkward double boat date, there was a weird wedding-themed group date and James was well, James.

Pete and Frazer accompanied the blonde sisters on the boat date. Pete was a total gentleman, and Fraser was just hot.

where did the producers find Pete ???!! Literally the nicest person I’ve ever seen #BacheloretteAU — abby (@abz________) October 22, 2020

Fraser is lovely and hot like fire… but he's not a THor-like geologist with a giant heart so it's a no from me. #BacheloretteAU — Lil Nazza (@lil_nazza) October 22, 2020

The group date was a weird MAFS/SAS/Bachelorette crossover where the boys had to fight their way through mud dressed as grooms, and Elly and Becky were dressed as brides. Adrian was also on antibiotics, and no one had any idea why.

why's this dude on antibiotics? he ok? he gonna get a haircut now? #BacheloretteAU — taryn ʕง•ᴥ•ʔง (@thereafter) October 22, 2020

Becky: You’re probably wondering why we’re in wedding dresses? Me, a person living through 2020: …….. no#BacheloretteAU — Lauren Edwards (@laurenvedwards) October 22, 2020

The whole thing screamed bro culture, and I felt like they were going to break out into a fight at any moment…which I was weirdly into.

This date has extreme ‘boys footy trip’ energy, which is one of the top 5 darkest energies #BacheloretteAU — The Bitchelor (@BitchelorAu) October 22, 2020

It feels like I’m watching the footy with my friends with all this talk about shit referees #BacheloretteAU — Jack ✨ (@JackParwata) October 22, 2020

Becky saw something in Adrian that literally no one else saw, and chose him for the one-on-one date.

Becky… Adrian is not ‘hot stuff’. do you need to go to specsavers? #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/gfYP7Lsm1Y — alysha / juliette fan account (@intosneedy) October 22, 2020

Even host daddy Osher was confused that Adrian was turning Becky on. Maybe if he put that steam punk hat back on we’d be interested? But right now, it’s a firm no from Australia.

Becky! Adrian is hot stuff??? He's already told you that he's not thinking about the future and he's having the time of his life with the boys. You're literally dressed as a bride running to an altar!#BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/kFcL2v6nvr — Maryanne (@maryanne1306) October 22, 2020

Becky, sis, this man is not going to co-sign a 30 year mortgage on a Newcastle bungalow #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/TCdzZi5fA2 — Niccy T (@NicReality) October 22, 2020

Then there was the hot tub date…

I hope they cleaned the hot tub water since the last time it was used… #BacheloretteAU — So Dramatic! Podcast (@sodramaticpod) October 22, 2020

ok what poor struggling wine maker did they steal that cursed bath from #BacheloretteAU — nat???? (@betterdays_yuh) October 22, 2020

The cocktail party was a hot mess (minus the hot part). Joe tried to recreate Elly and his first date, and James with the George Michael earring tried to recite a love letter that he wrote for Elly. James can’t pronounce ‘th’, and Joe can’t pronounce anything.

I need subtitles when Joey speaks.. i dont mean to be rude but I really don’t understand him #BacheloretteAU — Lodz ???? (@sumwheresmiling) October 22, 2020

No one wants to hear your letter James you creepy fuck #BacheloretteAU — Kiera (@UnderYourPorch) October 22, 2020

Even Osher agreed that James was channeling a bit of George Michael with that earring.

the Crucifix earring is very 1988 George Michael #BacheloretteAU — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) October 22, 2020

I can’t stop staring at that crucifix earring… my eyes go straight to it. #BacheloretteAU — Get Ur Hockey Mask On (@IraSnave) October 22, 2020

Say what you want about James, but he’s the only one who made the effort to sew his outfit tonight using the rose room wallpaper #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/UWunKXf5Tf — Niccy T (@NicReality) October 22, 2020

Is that jacket made out of rose room wallpaper? #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/kTyqqFEbav — Bachelor Archive (@BachelorArchive) October 22, 2020

I’m sure James will be eliminated next though, because there is no way Osher is ok with someone else in the house wearing a loud blazer. That’s his thing.