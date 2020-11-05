Thanks for signing up!

If the Bachelorette finale was an ice cream flavour, it would 100% be vanilla. No, not even vanilla, it would be low-fat vanilla. I honestly think most people forgot it was on (including me). At least Elly and Becky found love though, well, kind of (because nobody actually said the L-word).

The first date was with cotton-eyed Joe and Elly, it was pretty awkward. Joe was utterly smitten, but Elly had her doubts.

I’ll be ok with Joe losing on ‘The Bachelorette’ as long as Joe doesn’t lose the election.???? #bacheloretteau pic.twitter.com/RLwHGOX8eu — Jessica (@jessimariemule) November 5, 2020

Becky and Pete went skydiving and it was pretty terrifying. Terrifyingly boring.

For me there’s always more sexual tension between the instructor and the one they’re strapped to on the sky diving dates rather than between the contestants #BacheloretteAU #TheBacheloretteAU — mimi petrakis (@MimiPetrakis) November 5, 2020

Everyone on Twitter seemed mad that this season was too boring, so basically they were mad that there was no drama

I want financial compensation for all the time I’ve wasted on this season #BacheloretteAU — jordyn (@esnysunflowers) November 5, 2020

This series was so hurried they didn’t really build good relationships – it just feels flat #BacheloretteAU — Carmen Urpani (@curpani) November 5, 2020

Elly took Frazer on a date on, yep, you guessed it, a farm. How many times can Channel 10 milk the farm thing, seriously???

I grew up on a farm. I never dressed like that to do ‘country things’. #BacheloretteAU — TheOracleofDelta (@OracleofThe) November 5, 2020

Ah, yes a totally normal date. Nothing like driving a fucking tractor around a random field to find out if your man is The One™️ #BacheloretteAU — Michelle Rennex (@michellerennex) November 5, 2020

THE BATHTUB AGAIN????

This bath tub should get its own show #BacheloretteAU — Dee (@msdilpickle) November 5, 2020

Noooo.

Not a bloody bath date.#BacheloretteAU — JulesA ???????? (@juleseadams) November 5, 2020

YEs, I know what your'e thinking

Yes – that's THE chocolate bath.

And Locky's mud bath.

ANd MAtt Agnew's bath.

And a few other baths.

We like to amortize costs here at #BacheloretteAU — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) November 5, 2020

Another Bachelor season, another bad tattoo.

WHAT IS THAT CHAIN TATOO?? #BacheloretteAU — SAB (@EvilStephMum) November 5, 2020

Frazer is so passionate about necklaces he got one tattooed on his chest??? #BacheloretteAU — Helena Dominish (@HelenaDominish) November 5, 2020

Ok, so I guess wearing a steampunk hat was actually a good move by Adrian. Everything else, not so much.

If Adrian wins will I finally find out why he wore the hat he wore on the first night or nah? #BacheloretteAU — Holly Licuanan (@hollyslicuanan) November 5, 2020

Adrian’s hat was a bit of a red herring, there’s been no hint of…anything interesting…since #BacheloretteAU — Meagan (@diddlyumptious) November 5, 2020

Becky seemed to be able to see a future with Adrian, when literally no one else could. If that’s not love, I don’t know what is.

Becky on #BacheloretteAU: "I can see a future with Adrian."

Rest of Australia: pic.twitter.com/aBE8WIjF33 — Bethany Nevile (@beffyn101) November 5, 2020

Steampunk and country gal go on a mud date, and now I know for a fact that the Bachelor franchise is only capable of two things: Baths and mud.

The suggestion that the Bachelors and Bachelorettes plan these dates is honestly the most commitment this franchise has seen #BacheloretteAU — Kristen Amiet (@KrissiAmiet) November 5, 2020

The girls prepare to reject two dudes, and looked absolutely gorgeous. Elly seemed sure of who she was going to pick. Meanwhile, Becky couldn’t choose between a guy that is actually perfect for her, and a guy who wears a dumb hat.

I haven’t been watching this consistently- this is the same guy who had the steampunk hat at the beginning? #BacheloretteAU — Ben Shute (@Ben_Shute) November 5, 2020

When you can’t believe Adrian is still around. #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/31y9V40utt — Natalia Scully (@nataliamscully) November 5, 2020

Well, he’s gone. Hats out for Adrian.

Becky chose Pete woohoo, and he kissed her on the forehead. YIKES.

He kissed her forehead after she said they were boyfriend and girlfriend. Ouch.#BacheloretteAU — So Dramatic! Podcast (@sodramaticpod) November 5, 2020

OOFT.

every bachelor/ette season ends with two final options: the one they want to fuck, and the one that makes sense on paper. #BacheloretteAU — ☾madeleine⁰⁰ (@idgimaddy) November 5, 2020

Poor Joe.

I think all of Twitter were collectively crying at the exact moment he was rejected.

Nooo I can't I caaaannttttt ???? don't do this to Joey!!! #bacheloretteau pic.twitter.com/tAKrCUsIB8 — ffatima (@ffatima_writes) November 5, 2020

My favourite part of every finale is that Ralph Wiggum part when you can see that THEY KNOW it's not them but have to sit through the whole speech… #BacheloretteAU — Beck. Not the musician, the other one. (@Beckecek) November 5, 2020

Where’s the lie though?

i felt more when locky dumped bella and picked irena than i do about anything that has happened this season #BacheloretteAU — taryn ʕง•ᴥ•ʔง (@thereafter) November 5, 2020

Worst bachie franchise season ever. Send my feedback to Channel 10. #BacheloretteAU — Kayla Joiner (@_kayjoi) November 5, 2020

Literally my thoughts too…

Thank god for Twitter or this would’ve been unbearable. #BacheloretteAU — Don’t ask-wear a mask Sue. (@SueKennedy19) November 5, 2020

Well, that Bachelorette finale was certainly um, something. At least Becky and Elly can do weird double dates on their own terms now, without it involving a bath or mud.

You can also watch the finale again (if you dare) on 10play.