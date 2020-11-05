If the Bachelorette finale was an ice cream flavour, it would 100% be vanilla. No, not even vanilla, it would be low-fat vanilla. I honestly think most people forgot it was on (including me). At least Elly and Becky found love though, well, kind of (because nobody actually said the L-word).

The first date was with cotton-eyed Joe and Elly, it was pretty awkward. Joe was utterly smitten, but Elly had her doubts.

Becky and Pete went skydiving and it was pretty terrifying. Terrifyingly boring.

Everyone on Twitter seemed mad that this season was too boring, so basically they were mad that there was no drama

Elly took Frazer on a date on, yep, you guessed it, a farm. How many times can Channel 10 milk the farm thing, seriously???

THE BATHTUB AGAIN????

Another Bachelor season, another bad tattoo.

Ok, so I guess wearing a steampunk hat was actually a good move by Adrian. Everything else, not so much.

Becky seemed to be able to see a future with Adrian, when literally no one else could. If that’s not love, I don’t know what is.

Steampunk and country gal go on a mud date, and now I know for a fact that the Bachelor franchise is only capable of two things: Baths and mud.

The girls prepare to reject two dudes, and looked absolutely gorgeous. Elly seemed sure of who she was going to pick. Meanwhile, Becky couldn’t choose between a guy that is actually perfect for her, and a guy who wears a dumb hat.

Well, he’s gone. Hats out for Adrian.

Becky chose Pete woohoo, and he kissed her on the forehead. YIKES.

OOFT.

Poor Joe.

I think all of Twitter were collectively crying at the exact moment he was rejected.

Where’s the lie though?

Literally my thoughts too…

Well, that Bachelorette finale was certainly um, something. At least Becky and Elly can do weird double dates on their own terms now, without it involving a bath or mud.

You can also watch the finale again (if you dare) on 10play.