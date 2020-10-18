Like clockwork, more Bachelorette spoilers have hit the internet over the weekend. This time it’s Elly and Becky Miles‘ top seven, and it looks pretty… unsurprising, except for the inclusion of one bloke we all thought was a dud.

Goss site The Wash has once again acquired the set pics, which show the remaining contestants exiting the mansion for what looks like a date.

Since we’ve got two bachelorettes this year, it looks like we’ve copped a sneak peek at Elly’s final three and Becky’s final four.

Blokes include frontrunners Frazer Neate (Elly) and Pete Mann (Becky), as well as Sam Vescio (Becky), Joe Woodbury (Elly), Adam Todd (Elly), Shannon Karaka (Becky), and Adrian Baena (Becky).

Adrian? Who would’ve thunk it after his antics last week.

We’re currently sitting on the top ten contestants, so if these pictures turn out to be true, that means Agostino Guardiani, Damien Stone, and James Boggia cop the boot sometime soon.

You can head on over to The Wash to see the set pics for yourself.

Based on last week’s episodes, it sure looked like Elly and James got on well. The pair went on a single date, bumping James’ name up the ladder a couple of spots. Maybe their connection fizzled, or maybe James is off crook. It’s happened before.



For what it’s worth, Elly has said that she’s found love on the show.

In an interview with Fitzy & Wippa a couple of weeks back, Elly said she had a feeling about her chosen guy right from the very beginning.

“I know from my experience [on The Bachelor] that things can change so I tried to stay really, really open, but yeah, I think I had it pretty much figured out,” she said.

Becky, meanwhile, told the Life Uncut podcast that she isn’t exactly in love, but she is in a happy place.

“I feel like the road to love is a bit of a journey right?” she said. “And I just want that time on the outside to just get to know my person, and have fun and just do real life.”

In her Fitzy & Wippa interview, Becky added that she really struggled to pick her guy.

“I was in serious trouble,” she said. “I didn’t know what to do.”

The Bachelorette continues 7.30pm, Wednesday on Channel 10.