A bit of fun, a bit of sexual tension, and a fair bit of jealousy too – tonight we got a classic episode of The Bachelorette, full of ups, downs, and of course, meme material geology facts.

Starting off with a Halloween theme (a week early!) we got to see the boys chill out and have some fun with Elly and Becky. That was, until few heavy questions started coming out.

But let’s cut to the dates, ‘cos that’s where the really meme potential blossomed on The Bachelorette tonight.

READ MORE
BACHIE RECAP: We Stan Joe, A Respectful King

You can’t not see a bodypainting exercise as primo meme real estate, as demonstrated below.

And what about sweet Rock Boy™ Adam, who after admitting to have never been in love, ended up having one of the cutest (and perhaps most sexually tense) dates of the season.

Bless him and his rocks (and Elly’s rocks, too).

Then it was time for Sam‘s date with Becky, in which he claimed to get flour (?) in his hair (??). Okay, bud.

READ MORE
The Bach 'Plan D' After Locky Was Actually A 'Villain' From This Season Of Bachelorette

Of course, it wouldn’t be an episode of The Bachelorette without a cocktail party filled with jealousy and toxic masculinity.

This time around we were treated to James and Frazer interrogating poor old Joe about his past with Elly for the umpteenth fucking time.

At least their outfits were on point…

…oop.

Oh btw, Osher seems to be livetweeting his own goddamn show quite a bit lately.

That said… his tweets are spot on. Keep it up, host daddy.

I wonder if the wallaby is into rocks, too?