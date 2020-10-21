Thanks for signing up!

A bit of fun, a bit of sexual tension, and a fair bit of jealousy too – tonight we got a classic episode of The Bachelorette, full of ups, downs, and of course, meme material geology facts.

Starting off with a Halloween theme (a week early!) we got to see the boys chill out and have some fun with Elly and Becky. That was, until few heavy questions started coming out.

But let’s cut to the dates, ‘cos that’s where the really meme potential blossomed on The Bachelorette tonight.

You can’t not see a bodypainting exercise as primo meme real estate, as demonstrated below.

wow Elly is actually a really good artist #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/GAImsxzVjK — Rose Callaghan (Friendship Rose podcast!!) (@operation_rosie) October 21, 2020

And what about sweet Rock Boy™ Adam, who after admitting to have never been in love, ended up having one of the cutest (and perhaps most sexually tense) dates of the season.

Someone tell me how i’m so attracted to this sweet man talking about ROCKS #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/cdZM5SGUCQ — indi ???? (@indyr0se) October 21, 2020

Adam rolling up his sleeves to look at rocks #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/yIRjuy0O4d — Jessica (@Cupperzzz) October 21, 2020

Bless him and his rocks (and Elly’s rocks, too).

When you’re dating a geologist and he’s excited you brought rocks to the date… #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/0Ds0prWRRQ — Liana (@LianaKyriak) October 21, 2020

They should have given Adam a rose quartz #BacheloretteAU — Chloe (@chloealex23) October 21, 2020

Then it was time for Sam‘s date with Becky, in which he claimed to get flour (?) in his hair (??). Okay, bud.

I feel like Sam would be the type of boyfriend who does an excel spreadsheet of who paid for what for the grocery shopping #BacheloretteAU — Katie (@Carlando4eva) October 21, 2020

Too much focus on what’s in their past, not enough focus on what’s in their pasta. #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/OoKIeDd70m — Bachelor of Hearts Podcast ???? (@BOHpod) October 21, 2020

Remember back in March when there were rations on flour, and now we are throwing it around like it’s free – how far we’ve come! #BacheloretteAU — Tanya lix (@Tanyashhhh) October 21, 2020

Of course, it wouldn’t be an episode of The Bachelorette without a cocktail party filled with jealousy and toxic masculinity.

This time around we were treated to James and Frazer interrogating poor old Joe about his past with Elly for the umpteenth fucking time.

GUYS THEY FUCKED GET OVER IT #BacheloretteAU — Dash Jayasuriya (@gameonmoll) October 21, 2020

Why are they so obsessed with forcing them to admit they’ve slept together? Like how hard it is to figure out what “a weekend away” means? #BacheloretteAU — Helena Dominish (@HelenaDominish) October 21, 2020

At least their outfits were on point…

…oop.

The producers ending the cocktail party before James has a chance to talk to Elly #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/1LCDQ9LIVk — victoria (@itsvickye99) October 21, 2020

Oh btw, Osher seems to be livetweeting his own goddamn show quite a bit lately.

My twitter feed is just @oshergunsberg laughing his ass off at his own damn show and I'm not mad. …should I be watching #BacheloretteAU? pic.twitter.com/am6v2R2KXF — Jessica of Nowhere (@JeskaWillow) October 21, 2020

That said… his tweets are spot on. Keep it up, host daddy.

And the 2020 Logie for best pull-focus transition of the year goes to… #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/yi00eUQ34n — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) October 21, 2020

I wonder if the wallaby is into rocks, too?