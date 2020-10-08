Well, tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette was about as interesting as a piece of stale white bread, but at least we have memes and twitter commentary to keep us going.

Tonight, Becky and Elly went on their first double date as a Bachelorette duo and it was nauseatingly wholesome.

Elly went with Harry and Becky went with Shannon aka one of the River Boys from Home and Away. Yes that’s right, Shannon was an extra on the show in 2017 and played one of the River Boys.

i am boiling plain chicken breast for my cat while watching the bachelorette and it is truly giving me the same amount of energy and personality as this season #TheBacheloretteAU — Katie K (@katiekendalls_) October 8, 2020

To be fair it is early in the season, so I’m sure there could be more drama around the corner. Or not….but only time will tell.

I did not sign up for another season of Farmer Wants a Wife. I simply cannot do it. #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/yzO8WPdEr5 — charlotte ???? (@charborland__) October 8, 2020

On the double date, Elly and Harry got to herd cows into a paddock, which is the equivalent of Lorena‘s “dirty street pie” date in my opinion. I know that Elly and Becky are from the country, but the amount of country related activities and vibes this season, is way too much.

It’s 2020, I don’t think anyone is going overseas again #TheBacheloretteAU — Patrick Lenton (@PatrickLenton) October 8, 2020

On their one-on-one date, Elly was concerned that Harry isn’t eager to travel, but as this tweet points out, no one will be travelling anytime soon.

I can’t be the only one who sees Curtis Stone?! #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/jwb6ZAYYUS — Tiarne (@teaarm1) October 8, 2020

I knew I found him attractive for a reason. Curtis Stone you can teach me how to make a meal for under $10 by shopping at Coles anytime.

The group date was also a hot mess and many of the guys were dressed hideously. I guess it’s so they feel humiliated but Australia still gets to see their rigs.

To be honest, most people were just mesmerised by Adam’s hair and his resemblance to Fabio the Italian model with a delicious mane.

God, Fabio is so beautiful.

Fabio disguised as a geologist ????#TheBacheloretteAU — Millie (@milliedempsey) October 8, 2020

It’s just nice to see a man’s chest without Strength and Honour tattooed across it. #TheBacheloretteAU — Katherine 'hasn't had a question' Allan (@kathrillhouse) October 8, 2020

Can I get an Amen? This woman knows what’s up.

Is everyone on the show from the country/a bogan? I miss the full sentences in coherent English. #thebacheloretteau — Melissa Blackwood (@lilmissmel) October 8, 2020

there’s absolutely no way this will top the bachelorette photoshoot date from last year #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/dw7PQ3qWN8 — alysha / juliette fan account (@intosneedy) October 8, 2020

Are we all just going to ignore the fact that Tsar Nicholas II of Russia has applied to be on the show this year, or? #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/5lJzpc3990 — Niccy T (@NicReality) October 8, 2020

Ok now we’re officially into Russian Revolution Twitter. It’s time to go…

Is it annoying anyone else that they’re putting the roses on the wrong side this year? #BacheloretteAU — Georgia Love (@GeorgieALove) October 8, 2020

No unfortunately Georgia Love no one else noticed, because we’ve never been a Bachelorette but I admire your observational skills.

Let’s hope next week is a little less bland.