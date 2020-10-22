Aggi Guardiani and his luscious locks were sent packing from The Bachelorette last night after he missed out on a rose from Becky Miles. But while Aggi’s time on screen was brief, he still played a huge part in the booting of one Pascal Wallace. Long story short: after Becky pulled him aside to ask about Pascal, Aggi told her that Pascal had said some unsavoury things about the sisters, resulting in his immediate dismissal. PEDESTRIAN.TV chatted to Aggi this morning, here’s what he had to say.

During last Thursday’s cocktail party, Aggi told Becky that Pascal had apparently told the boys that producers could’ve “found hotter chicks”. While this specific comment wasn’t shown on TV, viewers did watch as Pascal shamed the sisters for “throwing out kisses left, right and centre”. Aggi’s account was pretty much the nail in the coffin.

“Some people might say this is like the dude dogging the boys or something like that, but in the situation a comment was made and myself and a few other boys heard it,” Aggi explained.

“It didn’t sit well with us at all – it’s alright having some light-hearted banter and a few jokes, but when you’re going to be – let’s be honest – disrespecting women like that, it’s just not going to be tolerated.”

Out of respect to Elly and Becky, Aggi said he had to “call a spade a spade.”

After filming wrapped up, Aggi said he reached out to Pascal to clear things up.

“I’ve had conversations with him since filming, knowing this would come out,” Aggi said. “I told Pascal how I felt about it, and how they [Elly and Becky] deserved to know. It was as simple as that for me. I’m not going to sugarcoat it.”

Aggi added that he doesn’t believe Pascal is a bad person, “he just needed to take a good look at himself.”

“I’m not one to hold a grudge,” he said. “It’s more or less: ‘Hey mate, pull your socks up. Be respectful, we’re all in this situation together, and it’s an emotional rollercoaster.'”

Hell yeah, Aggi.

As for who he thinks will win Elly’s heart, Aggi reckons Joe Woodbury will come up on top over #1 favourite Frazer Neate.

“I think Joey’s got a bit of a leg up, obviously for knowing her prior and having some relations,” Aggi said. “So he’s got a little piece of her heart and now he’s gonna try and take the whole thing, I think.”

He continued, “I hope [Becky] picks Sam [Vescio], there’s just something there. I reckon Sam’s head over heels for her, to be honest. He’s a lovely dude, so I hope she goes down the Sam road. He’s been on the Becky side since day dot.”

Also, I had to ask Aggi about his stunning hair for obvious reasons (because I’ve ruined mine in lockdown). Turns out his parents are both hairdressers and he owns his own skincare and grooming label called Woodsman. That’ll do it.

Obviously, Aggi’s hair takes a lot of work but he did recommend running organic argan oil through the ends to keep it healthy.

The more you know.

The Bachelorette continues tonight 7.30pm on Channel 10.