The Bachelorette hasn’t even started yet and we already know that Elly Miles’ ex is the bloody frontrunner.

According to So Dramatic, this season’s frontrunner Joe Woodbury not only knew Elly prior to going on the show, but they actually dated.

It’s no secret that the pair weren’t strangers, I mean, even Channel 10 let that slip in the trailer. But what we didn’t know until recently is that the pair were more than friends.

“Elly and Joe dated for a couple of months just before The Bachelorette,” So Dramatic host Megan Pustetto revealed.

“They had been on and off for a few months, they were dating in Newcastle right up until she moved to Bondi. They then continued dating casually when she was living in Bondi and she would travel back and forth between the two,” she explained.

But by the sounds of it, this was more than just a casual fling, with their whole inner circle of friends reportedly knowing about the relationship.

“They would hang out whenever she was in Newcastle, it was a legit thing, they were sleeping together, they were going on dates. It wasn’t a secret at all, all their inner circle knew about it.”

It’s unclear why they stopped dating, whether it was a falling out, or if Elly had already committed to The Bachelorette. But according to an inside source, Elly actually asked the producers to cast Joe.

“It wasn’t a surprise at all, there was some acting involved because Elly actually requested that Joe be casted for the show,” So Dramatic revealed.

Obviously, we don’t know the specifics of their relationship, or how much Joe actually knew before going on the show. But considering he was dating an ex Bachie contestant, you’d think he’d realise something was up when he was randomly recruited for the show, right?

Honestly, if the Channel 10 producers don’t give us the full backstory on this whirlwind romance, I’m suing. Give! Us! The! Tea!

The Bachelorette, starring sister combo Elly and Becky Miles, starts Wednesday at 7.30pm on Channel 10 and 10play online.