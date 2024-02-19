‘Kinda Did Her Dirty’: New Taylor Swift Mural In Sydney Cops Brutal Online Reactions

A mural dedicated to the arrival and cultural impact of Taylor Swift has triggered some “Bad Blood” with Sydneysiders after online punters slammed the artwork for not looking like the Red singer.

Australia has been hypnotised by Swift ever since she announced the Eras Tour. Friendship bracelets are all over the place, Smirnoff made a drink that is seemingly inspired by the singer and at one point, Krispy Kreme was giving out free doughnuts.

That being said, it is undeniable that Swift has some kind of gorilla grip chokehold on society. In another act of adoration for the country-pop singer, street artist Scott Marsh (@scottie.marsh) dedicated a whole wall in Surry Hills to the star.

The artwork was then shared by Instagram account Sydney_Explained (@Sydney_Explained), who asked followers what they thought about the new mural.

Unfortunately, Marsh’s artwork was slammed by some netizens who believed that the Surry Hills portrait shared no similarities with the Grammy winner.

(Image source: Instagram / @sydney_explained)

“Kinda did her dirty,” one person wrote.

“Oh dear it looks like a #MAFSAU wife,” another Instagrammer commented.

“Thank God you wrote Taylor Swift next (to) that person,” wrote a third.

Other folks used the Instagram post to voice their personal opinions on the singer, with some noting they’ve grown tiresome over all the coverage Swift has garnered during her Eras Tour. Another asked where Pink‘s mural was, as she arrived in Australia a couple of weeks ago for her Summer Carnival Tour.

However, the negative comments were soon shut down by Swifties who showed their support for the street artist and the singer.

“Wow – did not expect the really negative comments here. A young woman who is incredibly successful and talented and tries to be kind to people,” one person clapped back.

“I think it looks great. Couldn’t name one of her songs but I can appreciate that she is amazingly talented,” another person commented.

“The hateful comments on this post are next level! Have a lovely day everyone, I’m sure an innocent mural of a popstar isn’t going to ruin it for you” wrote a third.

My two cents on the matter is that I feel so bad for the street artist. Like, yeah, the artwork resembles one of my Year Seven bullies more than the “Style” singer, but IDK I just feel bad for the bloke.

And yes, I did giggle at it at first glance, but I just feel bad — like, I’m so sorry!! The whole debacle also reminded me of that one time when Pink Pantheress reposted a questionable fan portrait on X. That had me cackling for a good 10 minutes.

Side note: Marsh’s artwork is way better than this… umm drawing!

Wherever Marsh is I hope he’s doing well and I’m glad he received some support from the Sydney Swifties.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Marsh for comment.

Image source: Getty Images / Graham Denholm/TAS24 and Instagram / @sydney_explained