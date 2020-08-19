Yikes. Tonight’s episode of The Bachelor was basically just a whinge-fest with a rose ceremony at the end. We love to see it.

But many of us are also dumbfound about just how many tantrums can be thrown in such a short amount of time.

It doesn’t help that nobody had a good reason, either. If train wrecks could cry… this is what it would look like.

Don’t forget, we’re literally on episode three.

Definitely seems like this season is particularly angsty.

Which is weird because none of them had a good reason to be that way anyway.

Of course, most of us are grateful it’s not us among the ocean of tears.

And don’t forget… we’re only just getting started.

Don’t cry because the episode’s over, smile because it happened, or something.

