Thanks for signing up!

Yikes. Tonight’s episode of The Bachelor was basically just a whinge-fest with a rose ceremony at the end. We love to see it.

But many of us are also dumbfound about just how many tantrums can be thrown in such a short amount of time.

It doesn’t help that nobody had a good reason, either. If train wrecks could cry… this is what it would look like.

Why the fuck are they all crying #TheBachelorAU — darcie (@_darciejade) August 19, 2020

why are they crying yALL LITERALLY SIGNED UP FOR THIS #TheBachelorAU — jenna (@annesgilberts) August 19, 2020

Don’t forget, we’re literally on episode three.

How can we already have THIS MUCH crying and hyperventilating, it's only EPISODE 3! ????#TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/pwl9Td3eFA — seapunk aesthete ???? (@BiancaNeveXO) August 19, 2020

All these crying girls on Day 3 are too funny #TheBachelorAU — Annie Clark (@anniefitness) August 19, 2020

Why are they all crying they’ve known him for 3 days #TheBachelorAU — cc (@claudiacxroline) August 19, 2020

Osher: TANTRUMS Me: Y E S #TheBachelorAU — Monique Myintoo (@aumonique_) August 19, 2020

Definitely seems like this season is particularly angsty.

Does #TheBachelorAU seem cattier / more joyless this season or is it just me (catty and joyless) — Alex Bruce-Smith (@alexbrucesmith) August 19, 2020

Me trying to watch this season of #TheBachelorAU… pic.twitter.com/GosP6zgAya — Megan Harding (@megsyharding) August 19, 2020

Which is weird because none of them had a good reason to be that way anyway.

*crying* "This indistinguishable-from-the-others blonde girl is stealing my boyfriend (that I share with 23 other women)" #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/LpaS2HQmxz — AtomicNicky (@AtomicNicky) August 19, 2020

Of course, most of us are grateful it’s not us among the ocean of tears.

If i was on the Bachelor, the only thing i’d be crying about is that sad excuse of a cheese platter… #TheBachelorAU — Lodz ???? (@sumwheresmiling) August 19, 2020

Feeling blessed to be ugly and have never caused a fight over how beautiful I am before #TheBachelorAU — Hanny Golightly (@hanaphylaxis) August 19, 2020

maybe the producers should set a limit for how much the girls are allowed to drink… just a thought! #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/yXt0ZqxGJf — alysha (@intosneedy) August 19, 2020

And don’t forget… we’re only just getting started.

I just remembered this is only the second cocktail party lord almighty #TheBachelorAU — Georgia Love (@GeorgieALove) August 19, 2020

Don’t cry because the episode’s over, smile because it happened, or something.