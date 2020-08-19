Yikes. Tonight’s episode of The Bachelor was basically just a whinge-fest with a rose ceremony at the end. We love to see it.
But many of us are also dumbfound about just how many tantrums can be thrown in such a short amount of time.
It doesn’t help that nobody had a good reason, either. If train wrecks could cry… this is what it would look like.
Why the fuck are they all crying #TheBachelorAU
— darcie (@_darciejade) August 19, 2020
why are they crying yALL LITERALLY SIGNED UP FOR THIS #TheBachelorAU
— jenna (@annesgilberts) August 19, 2020
Don’t forget, we’re literally on episode three.
How can we already have THIS MUCH crying and hyperventilating, it's only EPISODE 3! ????#TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/pwl9Td3eFA
— seapunk aesthete ???? (@BiancaNeveXO) August 19, 2020
All these crying girls on Day 3 are too funny #TheBachelorAU
— Annie Clark (@anniefitness) August 19, 2020
Why are they all crying they’ve known him for 3 days #TheBachelorAU
— cc (@claudiacxroline) August 19, 2020
Osher: TANTRUMS
Me: Y E S #TheBachelorAU
— Monique Myintoo (@aumonique_) August 19, 2020
Definitely seems like this season is particularly angsty.
Does #TheBachelorAU seem cattier / more joyless this season or is it just me (catty and joyless)
— Alex Bruce-Smith (@alexbrucesmith) August 19, 2020
Me trying to watch this season of #TheBachelorAU… pic.twitter.com/GosP6zgAya
— Megan Harding (@megsyharding) August 19, 2020
Which is weird because none of them had a good reason to be that way anyway.
*crying* "This indistinguishable-from-the-others blonde girl is stealing my boyfriend (that I share with 23 other women)" #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/LpaS2HQmxz
— AtomicNicky (@AtomicNicky) August 19, 2020
Of course, most of us are grateful it’s not us among the ocean of tears.
If i was on the Bachelor, the only thing i’d be crying about is that sad excuse of a cheese platter… #TheBachelorAU
— Lodz ???? (@sumwheresmiling) August 19, 2020
Feeling blessed to be ugly and have never caused a fight over how beautiful I am before #TheBachelorAU
— Hanny Golightly (@hanaphylaxis) August 19, 2020
maybe the producers should set a limit for how much the girls are allowed to drink… just a thought! #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/yXt0ZqxGJf
— alysha (@intosneedy) August 19, 2020
And don’t forget… we’re only just getting started.
I just remembered this is only the second cocktail party lord almighty #TheBachelorAU
— Georgia Love (@GeorgieALove) August 19, 2020
Don’t cry because the episode’s over, smile because it happened, or something.