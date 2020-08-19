The girls were hounding Locky all night. It was overwhelming and there was no opportunity for a real connection.

That’s when Areeba, Kirstina and Juliette decided to team up by having a “threesome” chat with Locky, which was technically a foursome.

They basically said ‘fuck it’ and made their own damn rules. And it bloody worked.

That’s when the other girls got a teeny bit jealous.

At least Locky seemed happy about it.

READ MORE
Zoe-Clare’s Ranga Rant On Last Night’s Bachie Has Become A TikTok Trend & It’s Too Bloody Good

But at the very end, Juliette pulled an absolute power move.

She slipped a handwritten letter out of her dress and handed it to Locky. Here’s what it said:

Dear Locky,

You have a huge, majestic presence and a beautiful, captivating energy that causes me to shake because I see that you are an intensely passionate soul, which is a rarity.

Me in this cocktail dress is not the real me. I don’t wear makeup and I love the outdoors. I hope to show you my multi-faced [multifaceted?], free-spirited nature.

—Juliette.

Locky liked the letter

The drama that followed… well, that’s a story for another post.

Locky better not get 20 more letters from the others next episode.

READ MORE
Things I Don’t Need To See Anymore On Locky’s Season Of Bachie: That Fucking Chest Tattoo