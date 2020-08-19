Thanks for signing up!

The girls were hounding Locky all night. It was overwhelming and there was no opportunity for a real connection.

That’s when Areeba, Kirstina and Juliette decided to team up by having a “threesome” chat with Locky, which was technically a foursome.

They basically said ‘fuck it’ and made their own damn rules. And it bloody worked.

I don’t know the geography of the mansion, but it sure as hell looks like Areeba and her pals have effectively corralled Locky like sheepdogs, and just… 10/10, I love it. #TheBachelorAU — Jodi McAlister (@JodiMcA) August 19, 2020

lockie: i can't do spices

areeba: butter chicken so white

#TheBachelorAU — taryn ʕง•ᴥ•ʔง (@thereafter) August 19, 2020

That’s when the other girls got a teeny bit jealous.

complaining about a threesome as if they’re not in a twentysome #TheBachelorAU — j (@buterabeauty) August 19, 2020

All the girls are bagging the “threesome” (there were four) but grabbing the bachie together is a good time-efficient way of all getting to chat to him ????????‍♀️ #TheBachelorAU — Claire (@goudagoddess) August 19, 2020

At least Locky seemed happy about it.

But at the very end, Juliette pulled an absolute power move.

She slipped a handwritten letter out of her dress and handed it to Locky. Here’s what it said:

Dear Locky, You have a huge, majestic presence and a beautiful, captivating energy that causes me to shake because I see that you are an intensely passionate soul, which is a rarity. Me in this cocktail dress is not the real me. I don’t wear makeup and I love the outdoors. I hope to show you my multi-faced [multifaceted?], free-spirited nature. —Juliette.

Can’t wait to see Locky read Areeba’s letter next. #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/vnFRAQzLVu — Katherine 'hasn't had a question' Allan (@kathrillhouse) August 19, 2020

Absolutely wild that this is the letter that kicked off all the drama tonight. #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/O87MNSg6LY — Bachelor of Hearts Podcast ???? (@BOHpod) August 19, 2020

Locky liked the letter

This was actually very sweet from Juliette. Why does it matter if she’s getting a rose??? Are they all dumb. #TheBachelorAU — ViVi B (@ViVi_RFObsessed) August 19, 2020

Juliette has gone from someone I couldn’t pick out of a lineup to getting rose’d early, she has played this super well #TheBachelorAU — sass // folklore (@supergirl_sass) August 19, 2020

The drama that followed… well, that’s a story for another post.

HA! Here I was thinking Juliette threw them under the bus… but instead, she wrote a heartfelt letter about who she is as a person and Locky responded in kind… and THAT IS WHAT IS CAUSING EVERYONE TO HAVE A MELTDOWN!? Goes to show what they thought of Juliette#TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/N6oZpqcTNR — Simone (@Sim_oneL) August 19, 2020

Locky better not get 20 more letters from the others next episode.