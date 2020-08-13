Thanks for signing up!

We’re only two episodes into The Bachelor and everyone already fucking HATES Locky’s stupid chest tattoo.

Attention all tattoo artists: if a man comes into your work asking for a Ben Cousins-esque chest tattoo, say no. Please, I’m begging you. For the greater good of society, we do not need another fake woke chest tattoo. No “such is life”, no “strength & honour” and no whatever that dumb thing Chad Hurst had on Big Brother.

As a society, we have progressed past the need for dumb chest tattoos. And as a card-carrying member of the Boycott Ugly Chest Tattoos Society, I feel the need to talk about it.

You see, we’ve got Locky. He seems like a nice enough guy, pretty normal, maybe not your personal cup of tea but the sort of guy you’d be happy for your friend to bring on a double date. However, he just ruins it with that horrible fuckboy stamp.

WHY?!

Locky's chest tattoo says "Strength & Honour" and it's so basic I fucking hate him so much, I hope Bella pushes him in the bay. With an anchor #TheBachelorAU — BeakerBaby from way back (@Beaker_baby) August 13, 2020

Seriously, how has nobody called it the fuck out yet?

How can any of these girls look past that horrendous chest tattoo #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/1fmdzOAMw7 — Bec ????️‍???? (@becasammut) August 13, 2020

Or at least gotten a matching tattoo to win his heart?

Surely the first girl to tattoo ‘Strength and Honour” on her chest gets Locky. #TheBachelorAU — Sassy Cat (@SassyCat8) August 13, 2020

Channel 10, if you’re reading this, please give us a tattoo-removal date. It’s truly what we deserve.

A group date where Locky removes all of his shit tattoos please #TheBachelorAU — Sassy Cat (@SassyCat8) August 13, 2020

We have progressed past the need for no ragrets tattoos. Stop it, you’re not Ben Cousins and we’re not playing footy.

That single chest tattoo is bit much for me, I love tattoos but he needs more #thebachelorau — Alexandra Evanson (@AEvanson_90) August 13, 2020

Please let that be a no ragrets tattoo #TheBachelorAU — Ben Shute (@Ben_Shute) August 13, 2020

Now, as somebody with a The Simpsons joke permanently inked on my body, I probably shouldn’t comment on anyone else’s tattoo choice. But you know what? I’m going to because this tattoo is horrible.

Locky has shit tattoos, pass it on. #thebachelorau — Daryl (@xwickedmindx) August 13, 2020

We’re only two episodes in and I cannot unsee this monstrosity.

It's going to be a looooong season of not liking that tattoo.#TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/5xr1ymhRfp — Bethany Nevile (@beffyn101) August 13, 2020

Geez that is a really awful tattoo Locky #TheBachelorAU — Kath ???? (@Katheandr) August 13, 2020

Oh, and don’t get me started on whatever tf is on his neck. MAKE. IT. STOP.

Did this mfer get a neck tattoo overnight?

Also, I don’t trust anyone who has Tatts (his chest one) with THAT font. You know the font.

Don’t @ me.#TheBachelorAU — Nick Carr (@NicksaCarr) August 13, 2020