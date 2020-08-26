There was so much messiness tonight it’s hard to know where to focus. Perhaps the biggest loser (and kind-of-innocent bystander) from all of it was not Roxi or Juliette, but Areeba, who was quite literally abandoned at the couch by Locky.

After her ups and downs this season, Areeba is kind of in a place to feel genuinely hard done-by this time.

There she was, telling Locky exactly where to sit when bam, he runs off to tend to Roxi, who is in tears for no reason. Most of us were clearly on Team Areeba.

The dude just bolted.

That poor girl, just waiting – longing, even – listlessly at the sofa for her potential/someday/future partner to return.

But when she found out exactly who Locky was consoling, she sparked up, and rightfully so.

Although she wasn’t at fault here, seeing all this fucken drama is really just too much. By this point, they’re all guilty by association. Next.

We now await Areeba’s inevitable revenge.

READ MORE
Ranga Ranter Zoe-Clare's Bachie Exit Was So Fkn Unceremonious It Shows How Far She's Fallen