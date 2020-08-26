Thanks for signing up!

There was so much messiness tonight it’s hard to know where to focus. Perhaps the biggest loser (and kind-of-innocent bystander) from all of it was not Roxi or Juliette, but Areeba, who was quite literally abandoned at the couch by Locky.

After her ups and downs this season, Areeba is kind of in a place to feel genuinely hard done-by this time.

There she was, telling Locky exactly where to sit when bam, he runs off to tend to Roxi, who is in tears for no reason. Most of us were clearly on Team Areeba.

somehow Areeba is less annoying than Roxi and her constant whinging so i’m on her side lmfao #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/GutICNpoKM — alysha / juliette fan account (@intosneedy) August 26, 2020

I honestly dont blame Areeba for getting upset like wtf is wrong with Roxi she has a rose whats with all the crying???? does she even know what show shes on?!?! ????????‍♀️ #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/HAaMo1Jpk3 — amanda (@mandoalgazzy) August 26, 2020

The dude just bolted.

footage of lachie leaving the chat with areeba #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/3uZortt7GM — L123 (@l36836557) August 26, 2020

That poor girl, just waiting – longing, even – listlessly at the sofa for her potential/someday/future partner to return.

Areeba still waiting for Locky months later #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/xYZ0Z7lNFH — Jen (@jenbrec) August 26, 2020

Areeba is all of us waiting for something to happen on this episode lol #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/mJIPRfzgjk — Bachelor of Hearts Podcast ???? (@BOHpod) August 26, 2020

But when she found out exactly who Locky was consoling, she sparked up, and rightfully so.

This right here is Areeba’s supervillain origin story.#TheBachelorAu pic.twitter.com/slCyk890sw — Previously On Australian Survivor (@PreviouslyonAS) August 26, 2020

Although she wasn’t at fault here, seeing all this fucken drama is really just too much. By this point, they’re all guilty by association. Next.

These ladies are just so sweet and charming, I wonder why they're all single? ???? #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/8Dbm36unjp — seapunk aesthete ???? (@BiancaNeveXO) August 26, 2020

We now await Areeba’s inevitable revenge.