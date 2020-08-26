Zoe and Zoe-Clare? Damn. Tonight’s Bachelor rose ceremony really had it out for those of us whose names begin with Z.

Anyway, Zoe-Clare’s departure comes after there were rumours she was going to quit the show due to “bitchiness”. Did that influence Locky‘s decision? We’ll never know.

What we do know is that her goodbye was a whole lot quieter than Zoe’s.

Anyway, let’s focus on our blessed ranga raconteur. After stealing the show (literally and metaphorically) in episode one, tonight’s boot is a testament to how far she’s fallen from the spotlight.

That’s code for: she’s boring whenever she’s not ranting about red hair.

Then there were her departing comments, which held some truth, tbh.

At least she can now move onto bigger and better things.

Crazy how unceremoniously the season’s most iconic ranter was just booted. Without so much as a proper goodbye from the other women, even. I blame those cold-hearted producers.

Let us pay tribute to the vermilion queen, one final time.

Gone, but not forgotten.

