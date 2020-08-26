Thanks for signing up!

Zoe and Zoe-Clare? Damn. Tonight’s Bachelor rose ceremony really had it out for those of us whose names begin with Z.

Anyway, Zoe-Clare’s departure comes after there were rumours she was going to quit the show due to “bitchiness”. Did that influence Locky‘s decision? We’ll never know.

What we do know is that her goodbye was a whole lot quieter than Zoe’s.

Zoe Clare and Clare get out seems like discrimination against the name claire to me just saying I dunno #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/GBn0ZhC3Jw — Niccy T (@NicReality) August 26, 2020

Anyway, let’s focus on our blessed ranga raconteur. After stealing the show (literally and metaphorically) in episode one, tonight’s boot is a testament to how far she’s fallen from the spotlight.

That’s code for: she’s boring whenever she’s not ranting about red hair.

Wait has Zoe Clare departed the mansion? Maybe it’s because she turned out to be not so interesting once they cut off the alcohol supply?? #TheBachelorAU — Mythili (@mimosa83) August 26, 2020

Zoe Clare got booted off for the ugly dress #TheBachelorAU — Shelly (@pippapaigebowie) August 26, 2020

Then there were her departing comments, which held some truth, tbh.

"don't be blinded by the bullshit" is the only not-insane statement Zoe Clare has made #TheBachelorAU — Kristin ???? (@cynicghoul) August 26, 2020

Zoe “Rights For Redheads” Clare calling someone mentally unstable seems a bit rich, tbh #TheBachelorAU — sass // folklore (@supergirl_sass) August 26, 2020

At least she can now move onto bigger and better things.

Zoe is back to doing what she loves most – stopping traffic with her red hair… or whatever #TheBachelorAU — Whiskey Houston (@RobCoco) August 26, 2020

God speed, Zoe Clare. I look forward to you founding the United Coalition for Red Head Rights. #TheBachelorAU — Lauren Edwards (@laurenvedwards) August 26, 2020

Crazy how unceremoniously the season’s most iconic ranter was just booted. Without so much as a proper goodbye from the other women, even. I blame those cold-hearted producers.

The producers when Zoe doesn’t go on a rant about the prejudice against red heads at the cocktail party again #thebachelorau pic.twitter.com/uhmvgV0eVG — Peter Thomas (@coturnix97) August 26, 2020

Let us pay tribute to the vermilion queen, one final time.

Zoe Clare thank you for giving us the one of the best ranga rants I’ve ever seen #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/pAqvd1tRzW — Robbie (@robyn56436920) August 26, 2020

Zoe Clare was good for the memes You'll be missed girl#TheBachelorAU — Burn The Rich (@Musichetta1832) August 26, 2020

Did Zoe Clares rant even happen? The whole season feels like one big fever dream #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/hqOo05SOgE — Danni (@danni_wanders) August 26, 2020

Gone, but not forgotten.