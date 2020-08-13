Thanks for signing up!

Last night’s premiere episode of The Bachelor was one helluva time, wasn’t it?

We were introduced to the brand new crop of gals vying for the heart of Locky Gilbert and I think you’ll agree that producers did an A+ job at selecting the contenders.

Perhaps one of the highlights of last night’s ep was when red-head Zoe-Clare McDonald gave her deep and impassioned “ranga” speech.

The moment has already become the latest TikTok trend, with tons of viewers spinning vids based on the iconic moment.

Enjoy:

Our red-headed queen is getting the recognition she bloody well deserves. We love to see it.

The Bachelor continues tonight at 7:30 on Ten.