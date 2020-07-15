Another season of Bachelor in Paradise has arrived, and, boy, it was 90 minutes of pure, blessed horniness, thrown in with some margaritas and unrequited love. Ah, the joys of reality television.

For the TL;DR version, Abbie crushed on Ciarran… who admitted that he cheated on his ex Renee… who’s best mates with Cass… who ended up getting cosy with Ciarran… who ultimately ended up in Abbie’s bed. That’s about it. (No, but seriously, there was a whole bunch of stellar chats to camera, grapes on genitals, awkward dancing, two-on-one dates and hidden boners, but you’ll have to head on over to the offical episode recap here to get the full tea.)

As always, Twitter provided the damn goods when it came unfiltered, unapologetic reactions. In fact, this is Twitter RN:

But we digress… without further ado, here are the best episode 1 Twitter reactions. May we dive into the tea and breaststroke through the horny madness.

Let’s be real, though, the majority of the tweets just revolved around Abbie finally being able to get a deserving edit.

Hoo boy. It’s time to crack open the champagne and spam all my group chats, ’cause, if this episode is any indication, we’re in store for a cracker of a season.

Until next time, pals.

