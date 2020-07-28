As always, tonight’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise produced tears, tantrums, infuriating double standards and a whole bunch of new arrivals.

For tonight’s TL;DR version, Jamie’s booty got a fake tan and Renee went on a date with new arrival Matt, in which they enjoyed a good ol’ pash. Ciarran then got all pissed about it, before going on a rant about ‘bro code’ (despite him going after Renee’s friend). Jamie also continued to string Littney along. Le fin.

Oh, and Littney felt like she was being treated as second best… and for that we riot, because Littney deserves all the love in the world. Head on over to the full episode recap here.

Check out the Twitter round up for tonight’s episode, which is mostly about that absurd ‘bro code’, Littney deserving love and Niranga appreciation posts.

Let’s dive in.

Jamie actually does need to LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/jy39gYnxZQ — J O D E S ???? (@jodes888) July 28, 2020

ALISHA REALLY SAID TO CIARRAN “JESS WAS A GOOD FRIEND TO RENEE THOUGH HEY” #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/twXfJU0glS — geeta. ✨ (@bored_ignored) July 28, 2020

Dudes who believe in the Bro Code but pay no attention to the Don't Fuck Another Chick When You Have A Girlfried Code#BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/UYNxCkYFEF — shiesty (@bishcheese) July 28, 2020

SO just to recap – Ciarran has spent the night in 4 different girls beds since he has been in paradise but Matt should follow bro code?#bachelorinparadiseau pic.twitter.com/HN4VIPpwAK — Jen (@jenbrec) July 28, 2020

It’d be so good if we could engineer a way for Ciarran to never get laid again. #BachelorInParadiseAU — Kirsty Webeck (@KirstyWebeck) July 28, 2020

ciarran is that man who doesnt want something til he cant have it… i fucking hate it, grow up foodworks lucius malfoy #BachelorInParadiseAU — lauryn (@fIeetswoodmac) July 28, 2020

So. Cass refers to Abbie as a whore/slut, decides to pursue her good friend's ex that cheated on her (and deny it), uses and leads Niranga on, refers to Jess's weight on arrival, and says Jackson can do better than Brittney. But Abbie is still the villain? #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/DhQVExJUYj — Simone (@Sim_oneL) July 28, 2020

Megan watching Jamie frothing over their 5 sec interaction from home: #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/6lnU24unnP — seapunk aesthete ???? (@BiancaNeveXO) July 28, 2020

Me: Women are not your property Ciarran: #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/uVVGqGCcdR — J O D E S ???? (@jodes888) July 28, 2020

You can’t hide toxic masculinity underneath the bro code, mate #BachelorInParadiseAU — Lia (@LiaRoof7) July 28, 2020

angie sitting at home watching everyone from her season on BIP #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/zwTWCFEvYa — lauren ferri ???? (@lauren_ferri) July 28, 2020

wait she actually is HAHA. this is queen shit #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/N0mk4RWT4z — lauren ferri ???? (@lauren_ferri) July 28, 2020

NIRANGA HAS A DATE CARD. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. NIRANGA HAS A DATE CARD! #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/S9T0qndruT — alysha (@intosneedy) July 28, 2020

Long story short, neither Brittney nor Niranga is a bad guy here. Brittney has been treated like shit and feels like a second choice, and Niranga was put on the spot immediately after being humiliated #BachelorInParadiseAU — Jacinta (@CaptainJacFrost) July 28, 2020

i want litney to find love with jackson but i also want her to be the bachelorette and have a whole host of men to date and tell stories about her stolen cat #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/2ZBUjhAOBj — luci (@llluci) July 28, 2020

Niranga for The Bachelor

Brittney for The Bachelorette

Australia would like to see it#BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/420nx9bDtM — ????alleia ????????✨ | ???????????????? (@allebahsia) July 28, 2020

Onto the next episode. May it include less hypocrisy.