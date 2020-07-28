As always, tonight’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise produced tears, tantrums, infuriating double standards and a whole bunch of new arrivals.

For tonight’s TL;DR version, Jamie’s booty got a fake tan and Renee went on a date with new arrival Matt, in which they enjoyed a good ol’ pash. Ciarran then got all pissed about it, before going on a rant about ‘bro code’ (despite him going after Renee’s friend). Jamie also continued to string Littney along. Le fin.

Oh, and Littney felt like she was being treated as second best… and for that we riot, because Littney deserves all the love in the world. Head on over to the full episode recap here.

Check out the Twitter round up for tonight’s episode, which is mostly about that absurd ‘bro code’, Littney deserving love and Niranga appreciation posts.

Let’s dive in.

Onto the next episode. May it include less hypocrisy.

Image: 10 / 'Bachelor in Paradise'