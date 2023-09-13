Selena Gomez Says She’s Ticked Off About Being Turned Into A Meme Following The VMAs

Selena Gomez has dropped a cryptic Instagram Story following her appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

After slaying the red carpet, the VMAs ceremony and the afterparty, Selena took to Instagram to share her candid thoughts on becoming an internet meme, which often happens to celebrities worldwide.

“I will never be a meme again,” she wrote.

“I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love.”

(Image source: Instagram / @selenagomez)

This was the only post — as of writing this article — that Selena has shared in regards to becoming a meme following the VMAs. Watching what unfolded on the internet during the award ceremony, there were two stand-out moments that Selena could be referring to in this IG post.

So, as my old English teacher would make me do, I am chucking on my thinking cap and dissecting the meaning behind Selena’s Instagram Story.

Starting off with potential meme number one: earlier in the ceremony, fans pointed out Selena’s hilarious yet relatable reaction to Chris Brown‘s VMA nomination.

However, in her IG post, the “Bad Liar” singer said she was being “dragged”. This specific moment was praised by fans from all over the internet, as Selena represented a large portion of society who absolutely despise Chris Brown.

To give you a TL;DR on her iconic stank face reaction to Brown: In 2020, a woman filed a civil suit against Brown, alleging he’d assaulted her. In 2018, Brown was sued for allegedly assaulting another woman and the year before, Karrueche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against him after he allegedly sent threatening voice messages and texts.

Brown also assaulted Frank Ocean over a parking spot in 2013, and he also assaulted Rihanna.

With many people praising Selena for her refusal to celebrate the rapper, I do not think she’s talking about this moment from the VMAs.

Moving onto meme number two — which is the more believable theory behind Selena’s IG post.

You see, during Olivia Rodrigo‘s VMAs performance of “Vampire” and “Get Him Back”, there were planned stage malfunctions that resembled the music video for “Vampire”.

After the planned stage malfunctions happened, the camera person panned to Selena, who looked visibly shaken.

Although Selena’s facial expressions scream concern and fear, some folks took this as her shading the “drivers license” singer due to her rumoured beef with Selena’s bestie, Taylor Swift.

This is the “meme” that I believe sparked Selena’s Instagram post, as some fans assumed she was shading Olivia when her reaction meant something completely different.

And I can totally understand the frustration behind this misunderstanding. Also, Selena has a lot of rumours and narratives within the media that involve her being in the middle of some sort of beef with another woman, like Hailey Bieber and Francia Raísa.

As a celeb, rumours like this are expected, but it must be tiring.

Selena has been the centre of many funny memes, with her recent memeable moment being her iconic blanket pic.

With all the banging memes Selena has provided us with, I really hope this doesn’t stop her from being the highly animated celeb we all know and love.