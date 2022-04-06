Selena Gomez said she hasn’t been on the internet for four and a half years. Good lord I’m jealous. Congratulations to Selena for avoiding all of the utter brain rot the internet has produced since 2019. Maybe she’s even blissfully unaware of the “keep an eye out for Selener” meme.

Selena shared the deets of her Twitter-free life in an interview with Good Morning America. She explained that going offline made her a load happier. Why am I not surprised?



“It has changed my life completely,” Selena Gomez said.

“I am happier. I am more present. I connect more with people.”

.@selenagomez sat down with @JujuChangABC to talk about her mental health journey and her hope to make others feel less alone. https://t.co/3EtZph9jgu pic.twitter.com/2pWIXynezo — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 5, 2022

I literally can’t think of anything better for my mental health than shutting down every social media. I would miss obsessively reading TV recaps and playing the New York Times mini crossword though. Plus I am really invested in videos of acrylic cup makers on TikTok. Okay, okay, maybe I couldn’t give up the internet.

But it’s nice Selena had the access and ability to fully disconnect.

"I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways it's done the best things for the world," she told Good Morning America. "But for me, I get to my news that is actually important I get through people in my life. "And everything else I could care less, because it's not my business to care about people's other business."

Selena's previously spoken about quitting socials, which she did back in 2019. Since then her accounts have been run by her assistant. Selena Gomez was the most followed person on Instagram until 2018 when she was dethroned by Cristiano Ronaldo, of all people. She's shed a little bit of light on how she maintains a presence on socials without actually using them. "I do all of my posts through just texting my assistant and the caption that I want," Selena Gomez told WWD in October 2021. "I'm completely unaware of actually what's going on in pop culture, and that makes me really happy. "And maybe that doesn't make everybody else happy, but for me, it's really saved my life." So clearly Selena has NOT been keeping up with Married At First Sight. No one ask her about whether she thinks Domenica and Jack will get back together. As well as keeping off the interwebs, Selena told Good Morning America she's predominantly focusing on her mental health platform Wondermind. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) "There are places where people go when they need help, and it's unfortunate that they cost ridiculous amounts of money," Selena said. "But [like with] Planned Parenthood, there's a place for women to feel okay and to feel understood, and I want that for mental health. "I think it's so important and I can't stress it enough how much I care and how much I really, really want people to be understood, seen and heard."