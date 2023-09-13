Did Megan Thee Stallion Obliterate Justin Timberlake In Wild Backstage VMA Footage?

The MTV Video Music Awards are currently underway and it already seems like there is drama happening behind the scenes. Or should I say, backstage? In some footage caught by tea-lovers on broadcast, rap princess Megan Thee Stallion was captured seemingly going off at Justin Timberlake or one of his NSYNC bandmates.

Megan was surrounded by a glam squad after she performed her new track “Bongos” with Cardi B in a crowded backstage area. The footage then shows the ’90s boyband NSYNC, who had also been performing at the event, walk past her. As they do, Justin and his bandmate Joey Fatone can be seen exchanging some words with Megan – and it does not look like she enjoyed what they had to say.



You can peep the exchange below.

From the finger-pointing and the expression on her face, fans immediately assumed there was some serious beef unfolding before their eyes and took to X to talk about it.



Even Instagram’s gossip guru Deuxmoi was on the case to investigate what was really happening.

But shortly after the internet went wild with the taste, smell and sensation of beef, sources at the event claimed that we’d all been reading the situation wrong and there was “zero fight” between the musicians.



“He said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you,’ and she said ‘No, no this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper’. It was very cute” the source told Variety.



Then, after presumably doing some digging through their sources, Deuxmoi confirmed that they don’t believe anything negative happened between Megan and Justin either.

Well, there you have it. In Deuxmoi we trust, I guess.



Maybe with all the speculation, they’ll post a selfie together to put all the beef talk to bed.



Fingers crossed!

