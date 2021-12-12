Rapper Megan Thee Stallion graduated from university this weekend which is appropriately very Hot Girl Shit of her, not gonna lie.

The 26-year-old artist had been casually working on a Bachelor of Science, Health Administration, at Texas Southern University’s College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences while absolutely dominating the charts and music industry over the last few years. Meanwhile, I’m sitting here eating cold leftover dumplings and choosing not to see my HECS debt.

Megan first hinted at her graduation back in October when she mentioned she was doing a photoshoot for the momentous occasion. This weekend, however, she hard-launched the end of her degree with a fkn volcanically fire Insta post.

“Meg Thee Graduate,” she wrote in the caption.

“I know my parents are looking down on me [and are] so proud. Thank you everyone for all the love today.”

Get a bucket and a mop for this wet ass face of mine because I’m absolutely weeping at this. She deserves this and more.

Good morning hotties !!! It’s graduation dayyyy #MeganTheeGraduate — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 11, 2021

In the video of her graduation, a university representative could be heard saying her real name – Megan Pete – over the mic before the entire auditorium appears to be chanting Meg’s name.

Side note: they totally missed the opportunity to quote Keke Palmer and my favourite TikTok sound and go, “I know it ain’t, I know it ain’t, Thee Stallion. It’s your new graduate!” Another side note: imagine being the girl to walk on-stage directly after Megan, Asya R. Purnell.

Anyway, Meg walks on-stage to collect her degree and blushes while she shakes the professor’s hand. Then, like a true baddie, she poses for the camera as she sticks her tongue out like she iconically does and then walks off to collect a bouquet of flowers. Congrats queen, you absolutely deserve it.

As if I couldn’t cry any more tears, some of her famous pals slid into the replies to congratulate her, too.

“Ayeeeee congratulations,” said Lizzo.

“Don’t play with you,” added Kash Doll.

Cardi B also shared the graduation post on her Insta Story and said: “Congrats Megan. I know your mama proud of you. You got people emotional over here.”

Congrats Megan Thee Stallion, rapper, performer, hardcore anime fan, and university graduate.

Hopefully, this inspires the rest of us to finish our degrees and accomplish our dreams. Or, y’know, just submit our assignments on time instead of a week late.