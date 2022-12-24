Rapper Tory Lanez has been found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020, after a nine day trial in Los Angeles.

Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) was found guilty on all three of the counts he was charged with, including assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

According to the Associated Press, the jury deliberated for a day and a half before finding Lanez guilty. He could now face up to 22 years in prison.

On the stand in court on December 13, Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Pete) said the shooting had a serious impact on her mental and physical health.

“I can’t even be happy. I can’t hold conversations for a long time,” she said per NPR.

“I don’t feel like I want to be on this earth. I wish he would have just shot and killed me, if I knew I would have to go through this torture.”

Megan testified that as she walked away from a car they were in, Tory Lanez shot at her feet and yelled at her to “dance, bitch”.

In his closing arguments, Tory Lanez’s attorney George Mgdesdyan alleged that Megan’s friend at the time, Kelsey Harris, had been the one to shoot. Harris had denied this.

After the guilty verdict was delivered, Megan’s attorney Alex Spiro said “the jury got it right”.

“I am thankful there is justice for Meg,” he added.

In court, prosecutor Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott argued Megan had no incentive to lie about the situation.

“Why would she lie?” Bott said, per the AP.

“She’s been subjected to a stream of hate.

“For what? For coming forward as a victim of domestic violence?”

In a CBS interview from April 2022, Megan also said she initially told cops she stepped on glass because she was frightened about police brutality directed at herself, Lanez and the other people in the car.

“The George Floyd incident had just happened, the police are definitely very much ‘shoot first, ask questions after’,” she said.

“I didn’t want them to kill any of us, or shoot any of us, so I just said I stepped on glass.”

She had to have surgery to remove the bullet fragments from her feet.

Tory Lanez’s sentencing is set for 25 January, 2023.