Tory Lanez has been charged with assault in relation to a July 12 incident that is reportedly the shooting that resulted in rapper and WAP-queen Megan Thee Stallion being shot in the feet.

As per Variety, Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) has been charged with assaulting a woman in July with a semiautomatic firearm – the woman has not been named in the court filings but details match Megan Thee’s assault – as well as felony counts of personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He is also facing other allegations, including inflicting great bodily injury of the victim.

All of these charges carry solid jail time, and if Tory Lanez is convicted he faces a potential sentence of 23 years in prison.

A statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said that the charges followed his arrest in the Hollywood Hills in the early hours of July 12, where he was charged with concealing a weapon and then released on bail.

“On July 12, the defendant and the 24-year-old victim got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills,” the statement reads.

“The victim exited the vehicle and Peterson is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her.

“If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.

“The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Hollywood Division.”

After the incident and his arrest in July, Megan Thee Stallion publicly accused Lanez of shooting her in the feet on her Instagram, detailing that she was outside of the car they were sharing when the shots were fired by Tory Lanez, who was still in the car.

She also said that she didn’t tell the police what happened when the car was pulled over, because she feared how the cops would react to a car of Black people with a weapon.

“The police come — I’m scared,” she said.

“All this shit goin’ on with the police? Police is shootin’ motherfuckers for anything. The police was literally killin’ black people for no motherfuckin’ reason. Soon as the police tell us all get out the motherfuckin’ car, the police is really aggressive.

You think I’m bout to tell the police that we, n***as, us black people, got a gun in the car? You want me to tell the law we got a gun in the car so they can shoot all of us up?”

Tory Lanez’s arraignment has been scheduled for October 13, where he will have his charges read out to him and be able to enter a plea for his charges.