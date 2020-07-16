Thanks for signing up!

Megan Thee Stallion has taken to Instagram to confirm that she was shot multiple times over the weekend.

Footage obtained by TMZ shows Megan stepping out of an SUV in the Hollywood Hills last Sunday morning, hands raised, at police’s orders. Megan then lay down on the sidewalk, leaving a trail of blood in the process.

The footage also shows Tory Lanez, her rumoured partner, laying in the middle of the road with hands behind his head.

The duo had been at a pool party with Kylie Jenner earlier in the evening.

READ MORE Hailey Bieber Responds To Viral TikTok Where Waitress Exposed Which Celebs Were Shit Customers

Megan has since posted an explanation to her Instagram, with the intention of “setting the record straight”.

“On Sunday morning,” she began. “I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

The Savage rapper denied that she’d been arrested, contrary to initial reports surrounding the incident: “I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery.”

“I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

Officer Jeff Lee confirmed that Lanez had been charged with concealing a weapon, and was ultimately released on bail.

Police are yet to confirm the culprit(s) behind the shooting.