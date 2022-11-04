Drake‘s newest album Her Loss has barely been out a couple of hours and he’s already getting called out by Megan Thee Stallion for using one of his tracks to allege she lied about getting shot back in 2020.

In the song “Circo Loco”, Drake raps “this bitch lie about getting shot but she still a stallion”. Not very hard to read between the lines of what he’s saying here. What in the hell is this gaslight-y, backhanded compliment?

Megan’s fans quickly alerted her to the not-so-subtle diss in Drake’s new record — which is a co-release with 21 Savage — and she popped off on Twitter about it and whether she thought it was actually about her.

I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Megan first asked her fans to “stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories” in songs to her name. But when a fan pointed out that the lyrics seemed pretty obviously about her, she went in on people who use her for cultural clout.

Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a Nigga that SHOT A FEMALE — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

“Since when is it cool to joke about women getting shot,” she tweeted.

“Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dogpile on a Black woman when she [says] one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool fuck it bye — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Fans were quick to throw their support behind Megan and stress the importance of believing women. Drake’s lyrics do literally nothing but perpetuate the idea that women are liars and discourage women from coming forward to tell their lived experiences of abuse.

anyway i, once again, believe megan thee stallion. always have and always will and i don’t get why y’all pathetic losers are so hellbent on trying to prove her wrong when there’s more than enough evidence that proves her right. — sk (@kirkxxs) November 4, 2022

Idk, referencing Megan Thee Stallion being shot in any way in your song is poor taste. Ngl. — FLAMERZ 5 ON THE WAY (@202NATALIEE) November 4, 2022

Disrespecting Megan Thee Stallion on a whole album about women. 🙄



The ironic part, Drake’s fan base is (and always has been) mostly women. — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) November 4, 2022

Between this and the fact Drake decided to post a bunch of unsolicited hentai (anime porn) to his Instagram ahead of the album launch, it’s a big no from me. I’m not about to drop anime porn on main but if you really must check it out, it’s been saved on Twitter for posterity.

I’m not here to yuck anyone’s yum but maybe don’t post NSFW content without a heads-up simply because you want to drum up clout and chatter for your work. That truly ain’t it, my dude.